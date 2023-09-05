Brown and Caldwell bolster digital capabilities, welcomes tech industry innovator

Allan Luk brings more than 20 years of digital transformation leadership experience

DENVER, Colo., Sept. 05, 2023 — Brown and Caldwell has strengthened its digital service offering as tech industry leader Allan Luk joins the firm as senior director of digital solutions. The strategic hire enhances the firm’s ability to assist clients through their digital transformation journey to optimize infrastructure and operations while saving time and money.

Luk joins the company having held various leadership positions at a global provider of mass-data storage infrastructure solutions. His 23 years of tech industry experience includes digital transformation, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence/machine learning, product and solutions development, and customer engagement. He brings a proven ability of implementing analytical and technical solutions to exceed business metrics across various sectors.

As senior director of digital solutions, Luk will utilize his tech industry knowledge to lead and grow Brown and Caldwell’s digital capabilities. He will augment a best-in-class team of practitioners focused on assisting clients in technology planning and making informed decisions with robust tools and associated processes, user-friendly interfaces, improved data management and quality, and advanced analytics. He will also partner with the firm’s technical subject matter specialists to develop and implement emerging digital solutions to help solve clients’ complex challenges related to aging infrastructure, climate change impacts, the increasing cost of water, and mounting workforce development needs.

Brown and Caldwell Chief Technical Officer Wendy Broley commented on the appointment:

“In a rapidly evolving environment, utilities are eager to access the benefits of digital transformation to better leverage their data, optimize operations, support decision making, train operators, and improve customer service. Allan’s unique perspectives and strong technology background will complement our team of industry-leading experts to strengthen Brown and Caldwell’s digital offering and our ability to help our clients realize their digital future.”

Luk is a certified Project Management Professional with master’s degrees and advanced education in technology, analytics, and program & product management; business analytics and strategic innovation; and mechanical engineering.

