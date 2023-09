CRMIT to double up Salesforce AI, Data, and CRM Capabilities with Decision Science Talents 2023

Decision Science Talents 2023

CRMIT Solutions commits to growth in 2023 with a new AI and data talent pool, advancing next-gen CRM and digital transformation solutions.

Our commitment to our customers drives our continuous pursuit of innovation. The inclusion of AI and data-driven strategies is a pivotal step in this direction,” — Saurabh Gupta, Chief Impact Officer, CRMIT Solutions

BANGALORE, INDIA, September 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- CRMIT Solutions, a global leader in technology solutions and digital transformation, today announced the induction of the newest batch of Decision Science Talents . This 2023 cohort will join CRMIT’s esteemed Innovation team, infusing novel insights and ingenious ideas to amplify AI, data, and CRM prowess for customers.AI + Data + CRM represents the fusion of Artificial Intelligence (AI), data analytics, and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems. This blend not only enhances CRM operations but also underscores the pivotal role of decision science.“We are piloting multiple generative AI and decision science solutions as part of the company’s focus on leveling up our digital transformation goals and ASVP offerings” added Saurabh.The Salesforce partner recently announced its Application Support Value Plan [ASVP] for Salesforce. The ASVP is a comprehensive time-to-value solution, maximizing system uptime, minimizing disruptions, ensuring continuous improvement, and enabling regular updates and business-led innovations for customers. Customers can choose between the ASVP Improve and ASVP Innovate plans, which combine proactive and personalized resources, guidance, and expertise.CRMIT Solutions has reportedly gone into overdrive in hiring Salesforce talents at a time when most core technology firms and startups are going easy on tech recruitments. The 2023 talent-hiring drive is also their commitment to the Salesforce Talent Alliance Program.“We are excited to welcome our newest batch of Decision Scientists to CRMIT Solutions. The talents cover a wider range of AI and decision science technologies, tools, and methodologies. This program equips them with the skills necessary to develop AI-driven solutions that address real-world challenges across various industries and will propel our customers and their businesses,” explained Sudhir Dakshinamurthy, Vice President, of Salesforce Practice (Industry & Solutions) at CRMIT Solutions.For more information about CRMIT Solutions, visit www.crmit.com About CRMIT SolutionsCRMIT Solutions is a pioneer CRM Solutions Provider focusing on Salesforce digital transformation & decision intelligence solutions powered by Customer360++ (a proprietary AI and decision science framework). Customer360++ is a cutting-edge digital transformation framework designed to elevate your CRM from a Minimum Viable Product (MVP) to a Maximum Value Platform (MVP).