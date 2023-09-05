Precision Diagnostics Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Precision Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The size of precision diagnostics market is expected to reach $142.53 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Precision Diagnostics Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the precision diagnostics market size is predicted to reach $142.53 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 13.6%.

The growth in the precision diagnostics market is due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases. North America region is expected to hold the largest precision diagnostics market share. Major players in the precision diagnostics market include Pfizer Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Abbott Laboratories, Danaher Corporation, Amgen Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V..

Precision Diagnostics Market Segments

• By Type: Genetic Tests, Esoteric tests, Other Types

• By Technology: Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR), In Situ Hybridization (ISH), Mass Spectrometry, Immunohistochemistry (IHC), Other Technologies

• By Application: Oncology, Infectious diseases, Cardiovascular, Neurology, Genetic disorders, Other Applications

• By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical and biotechnology Companies, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global precision diagnostics market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Learn More On The Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=12025&type=smp

Precision diagnostics refers to a subspecialty of precision medicine that provides healthcare leveraging individual data, such as genetic, environmental, and lifestyle information, to enhance illness prevention, diagnosis, and treatment. It is employed to provide more genetic information about a patient's clinical history for studies that may benefit in the treatment process.

Read More On The Precision Diagnostics Global Market Report At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/precision-diagnostics-global-market-report

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Precision Diagnostics Market Trends And Strategies

4. Precision Diagnostics Lab Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Medical And Diagnostic Laboratory Services Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-and-diagnostic-laboratory-services-global-market-report

Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diagnostic-imaging-equipment-global-market-report

3D Diagnostic Imaging Services Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/3d-diagnostic-imaging-services-global-market-report

Contact Information

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

