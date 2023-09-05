Stradivarius & Beyond: Old Italian Violin Makers' Untold Stories

Discover everything about the hidden lives of mastercraftsmen from the 18th century.

A groundbreaking new YouTube series that uncovers the hidden narratives behind masterpieces that have shaped the history of classical music.

CREMONA, CREMONA, ITALY, September 5, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Step into the past with " Stradivarius and Beyond : Old Italian Violin Makers' Untold Stories," a captivating dive into the lives of old Italian violin makers made by Amorim Fine Violins Cremona "Stradivarius and Beyond" takes viewers on an immersive journey through time, delving into the lives and legacies of old Italian violin makers whose artistry defined an era. In each video, we talk about the untold tales of these artisans, exploring their early years and the historical backdrop, uncovering the pathways that led them to become master craftsmen. The series steps back in time to unravel the historical contexts that nurtured their talents, providing a deep understanding of how their creations resonated within the broader musical context of their era. The series celebrates the harmonious fusion of history and artistry, offering an unprecedented glimpse into the evolution of classical music's most cherished instruments.The heart of each episode lies in the exploration of their craftsmanship. With expert insight, we delve into the techniques, materials, and artistic choices that define their instruments. From Stradivarius to lesser-known artisans, "Stradivarius and Beyond" unveils the secrets behind the creation of these timeless masterpieces that continue to enchant generations of music enthusiasts.The Inaugural Episode is about the Italian violin maker Lorenzo Storioni . Born in the same year the mastercraftsman Guarneri del Gesù died, his journey through the world of violin making is as mysterious as it is captivating. Imagine a time when Cremona's violin-making tradition was fading, with few makers to guide young talents like Storioni. How did he learned the craft?? Could Storioni been nurtured by Cremona's rich heritage, or did he find whispers of guidance from Stradivari himself? As we delve into Storioni's journey, we uncover his fascinating life, work and example of instruments of course!"Stradivarius and Beyond: Old Italian Violin Makers' Untold Stories" promises an enriching experience for music lovers, history aficionados, and anyone fascinated by the convergence of art and legacy.About Amorim Fine Violins Cremona: Amorim Fine Violins is a violin, viola, and cello workshop based in Cremona. Our mission is to provide musicians with instruments so they can uniquely express themselves. The company assists the most demanding professionals, committed to delivering fine instruments and services, always focusing on ethics, quality, and commitment. Amorim Fine Violins is a family business, just like the workshops of Stradivari and Guarneri. Founded in 2001 by the renowned violin maker Luiz Amorim and his wife, Betina Schreiner. We bring our fine arts experience into the violin-making field. For more than ten years now, their sons Luan and Gaian joined the firm bringing strength to make it one of the most innovative and fast-growing companies in the violin business. We are in the market of violin making, restoration, and sale of violins, violas, cellos, and bows.

Stradivarius and Beyond: Old Italian Violin Makers' Untold Stories - The Italian Violin Maker Lorenzo Storioni