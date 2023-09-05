Global AI Economy Set to Exceed USD 34 Trillion by 2027, up from USD 20 Trillion in 2023
AiiA employed AI algorithms for estimates, mapping the global AI landscape: 50K firms, 20K investors, 2K AI leaders, 2.5K R&D hubs, 300 government entities.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AI Industry Analytics Agency (AiiA) releases comprehensive assessment of Global AI Economy, encompassing major financial metrics of public corporations, private companies and investors, and economic considerations relating to hubs and government projects.
AI Industry Analytics (AiiA), a specialized subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group focused on market intelligence and analysis of the AI industry, has announced the release of a first-of-its-kind comprehensive assessment of the Global AI Economy, prompted by explosive developments in the AI industry in recent months, projecting the global AI economy to surpass USD 34 trillion by 2027, up from USD 20 trillion in 2023.
As the AI market continues to witness unprecedented growth and diversification, tracking its size and its sectoral and geographical distribution has become a challenge of multiplying complexity, one for which AI Industry Analytics is uniquely equipped to face.
AiiA conducted the most comprehensive and realistic assessment, which includes publicly-traded corporations, private companies, investors, hubs and government-funded projects, as outlined in its detailed report and associated Data Analytics Platform. This approach allows for a more pragmatic assessment of the true impact of AI on the global economy, and a more data-driven understanding of the actual size of the global AI industry.
To develop these estimates, AiiA utilized AI algorithms to map the entire global AI market, profiling 50,000 companies, 20,000 investors, 2,000 AI leaders, 2,500 R&D hubs, and 300 government organizations. In addition to assessing the Global AI Economy Size, AiiA’s report gives a deeper breakdown of the AI market in 10 global regions and countries: US, EU, UK, China, EU, Canada, Germany, France, Switzerland and Israel.
“𝘛𝘩𝘪𝘴 𝘧𝘪𝘳𝘴𝘵 𝘪𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘪𝘯 𝘢𝘯 𝘰𝘯𝘨𝘰𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘎𝘭𝘰𝘣𝘢𝘭 𝘈𝘐 𝘌𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘰𝘮𝘺 𝘚𝘪𝘻𝘦 𝘈𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘵𝘢𝘬𝘦𝘯 𝘣𝘺 𝘈𝘪𝘪𝘈 𝘢𝘥𝘥𝘴 𝘴𝘶𝘣𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘥𝘦𝘱𝘵𝘩 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘸𝘦 𝘢𝘭𝘭 𝘬𝘯𝘰𝘸, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘩 𝘩𝘢𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘦 𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘺 𝘰𝘣𝘷𝘪𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘭 𝘱𝘶𝘣𝘭𝘪𝘤 𝘪𝘯 𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘮𝘰𝘯𝘵𝘩𝘴: 𝘵𝘩𝘢𝘵 𝘈𝘐 𝘪𝘴 𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘵𝘰 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘺, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘯𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘣𝘰𝘵𝘩 𝘶𝘯𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘤𝘦𝘥𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘥 𝘭𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘭𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘸𝘵𝘩 𝘢𝘴 𝘸𝘦𝘭𝘭 𝘢𝘴 𝘥𝘳𝘪𝘷𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘦𝘹𝘱𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘥𝘪𝘴𝘳𝘶𝘱𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘮𝘰𝘥𝘦𝘳𝘯𝘪𝘻𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘥𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘴𝘪𝘧𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘰𝘧 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘭𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘰𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘳 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘤𝘢𝘶𝘨𝘩𝘵 𝘪𝘯 𝘪𝘵𝘴 𝘸𝘢𝘬𝘦. 𝘛𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘦𝘴𝘴𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘭𝘢𝘺 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘥𝘸𝘰𝘳𝘬 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘪𝘮𝘱𝘰𝘳𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘵 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘰𝘧 𝘈𝘐 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘺 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘻𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘰𝘥𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘻𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘸𝘩𝘪𝘤𝘩 𝘸𝘪𝘭𝘭 𝘣𝘦 𝘳𝘦𝘲𝘶𝘪𝘳𝘦𝘥 𝘵𝘰 𝘭𝘦𝘷𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘨𝘦 𝘈𝘐’𝘴 𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘦 𝘱𝘰𝘵𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘪𝘢𝘭, 𝘥𝘦-𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘬 𝘪𝘯𝘷𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴, 𝘶𝘯𝘭𝘰𝘤𝘬 𝘤𝘢𝘱𝘪𝘵𝘢𝘭, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘣𝘳𝘪𝘥𝘨𝘦 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘨𝘢𝘱𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘵𝘸𝘦𝘦𝘯 𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘩 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴, 𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘺 𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘴𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘴𝘱𝘦𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘴 𝘧𝘪𝘯𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘸𝘪𝘵𝘩𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘈𝘐 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘺 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘣𝘦𝘺𝘰𝘯𝘥.” said Dmitry Kaminskiy, Founder of AI Analytics Agency (AiiA) and General Partner of Deep Knowledge Group.
This scope of economic profiling required the use of novel methods and techniques for data collection, information processing, insight extraction, and analysis. It also required expanding upon established approaches used by several other providers of AI industry size assessments, such as McKinsey & Company, which recently released their own report titled “The economic potential of generative AI” (June 2023).
McKinsey’s report considered applications of generative AI across 63 use cases in a variety of industries, estimating the economic impact of generative AI to be $2.6 trillion - $4.4 trillion. While the findings of AIIA’s study do not significantly contradict those of the McKinsey report, AiiA’s methodology is distinctly more holistic, deriving directly from their first-ever mapping of the entire global AI industry ecosystem, encompassing not just revenue and turnover but also assessment of estimated total value of global AI assets. AiiA applies an exhaustive approach to data gathering and interpretation, offering a broader evaluation through a wider range of parameters, larger volumes of data, and a more profound level of analysis.
AI Industry Analytics also contributed to the development of the Global AI Ecosystem, an open-access, decentralized, non-profit AI knowledge, analytics and community matching platform featuring open-source libraries, mindmaps and and an AI Knowledge Hub featuring searchable libraries of the newest AI tools, APIs, educational courses, media resources, books, conferences and communities. It also offers real-time AI news feeds and community infrastructure where users can create their own accounts, interact with each other, and participate in curated content environments. Designed to cater to all AI ecosystem stakeholders, it serves as an end-to-end solution for harnessing the potential of artificial intelligence.
While AI Industry Analytics’ Global AI Economy Size Assessment is the first of its kind in scope, it this line of work will be further expanded by subsequent iterations in the coming months, alongside additional and more specialized assessments of the impact of AI on a multitude of industries, sectors, regions and countries.
Currently, AiiA’s report provides clear indication that the global AI economy is poised for substantial and dynamic growth in the coming years, and that current AI industry stakeholders are working in an unprecedented period of opportunity in terms of AI impact on the global economy.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐈 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 (𝐀𝐢𝐢𝐀)
AI Industry Analytics is an end-to-end specialized solution for AI industry market intelligence and strategic insights, combining the power of deep analytics and industry monitoring with machine learning algorithms and advanced techniques to provide unparalleled recommendations in real time. As a subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group, AiiA uses sophisticated approaches for mapping, comprehensive analysis and long-term forecasting of all domains within the AI industry, including science, technology, investment, finance and policy.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐈 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦
Global AI Ecosystem is an innovative, open-access, and non-profit platform designed to foster knowledge and collaboration within the AI Industry. Providing access to advanced analytics, open-source libraries, interactive mindmaps, and community building infrastructure, its aim is to promote efficient cooperation and discussion among a variety of stakeholders, including companies, investors, non-profits, academic labs, R&D hubs, governmental bodies, and policy makers.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩
Deep Knowledge Group is a data-driven consortium of commercial and non-profit organizations active on many fronts in the realm of DeepTech and Frontier Technologies (AI, Longevity, BioTech, Pharma, FinTech, GovTech, SpaceTech, FemTech, Data Science, InvestTech), ranging from scientific research to investment, entrepreneurship, analytics, consulting, media, philanthropy and more.
