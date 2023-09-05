The Definitive Hollywood Production Of “A CHRISTMAS CAROL” Presented By FPCH HOLLYWOOD Directed By Jesse Corti
The Definitive Hollywood Production Of “A CHRISTMAS CAROL” Presented By FPCH HOLLYWOOD Directed By Jesse Corti
This cast of A Christmas Carol is one of the finest casts I have ever worked with on or off Broadway”HOLLYWOOD, CA, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- What has become known as “THE” Definitive Hollywood production of Charles Dickens “A CHRISTMAS CAROL” has announced its dates for 2023.
— Jesse Corti, Director
The play will run from November 24th thru December 16, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church of Hollywood. This annual show sells out each year to delighted audiences. This has all the production value of a Broadway Show!
FPCH turns 120 yrs. Old this year and is the oldest mega church in Hollywood and the first Mega Church in North America. The sanctuary where the main stage of this campus turns 100 yrs. Old this year, and is topnotch and the actors, special effects make this a truly first-class theater experience for the entire family.
For the third year Jesse Corti who is one of the starring voices in Frozen, Beauty and the Beast and was one of the stars on Broadway of “Les Misérables”, will Direct this show. There are many familiar tv, film & theater faces in the production. The show stars Tim Farmer as Scrooge, Tiny Tim is played by HBO series Animals star Brandon Duvon and Bob Cratchit is played by London stage star Dan Hazel.
Also, for the third year Theatre and Feature Film Choreographer Julietta Corti , who starred in the Broadway cast of CATS, and choreographed such productions as Annie, Hairspray, Fiddler on the Roof, will Choreograph and adapt the production for the stage.
There will be 18 performances in total the show will run every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from Nov. 24th thru Dec 16th.
tickets are available at www.achristmascarolhollywood.com
SHOWTIMES: Friday & Saturday evening performances: 7:30pm
Saturday Matinee: 2:30pm
Sunday Matinee only: 2:30pm
FREE PARKING and an invite to the Fezziwig Christmas Party after the performance with each paid ticket.
Ticket prices: $25 dollars
Senior prices:$20.00
Student prices: $15.00
Children prices: $15.00
Family 4 pack: $50.00
VIP SEATS IN THE SCROOGE AND MARLEY SECTION
$35.00 PER PERSON includes best seats in the house, a reserved table at the Fezziwig Christmas Party including desserts and refreshments
ALL MEMBERS OF SAG/AFTRA AND THE WGA will get 2 tickets for the price of one, must show SAG/AFTRA membership card or WGA Membership card to get discount.
ROGER NEAL
NEAL PUBLIC RELATIONS
+1 323-366-2796
email us here