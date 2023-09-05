SmartFinDoc Triumphs at StartUpFEST 2023: Enthusiastic Response and a Bags prestigious FinTech StartUp of the Year Award
Discover SmartFinDoc: Award-winning document management software revolutionizing finance. Get ready for a FREE trial in 2024!AHMEDABAD, GUJARAT, INDIA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ◉ SmartFinDoc, the groundbreaking document management and sharing software by Nimblechapps Pvt. Ltd., emerged as a star attraction at the highly anticipated StartUp FEST 2023 organized by Sneh Shilp Foundation, held at Vigyan Bhavan in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India on September 2nd and 3rd, 2023 by Sneh Shilp Foundation, Ahmedabad. The event not only witnessed overwhelming admiration from visitors but also paved the way for promising client onboarding and investor interest. To celebrate this success, SmartFinDoc is excited to announce its upcoming free trial offer for CA and Accounting firms in the first three months of 2024 - a monumental leap towards revolutionizing financial document management.
◉ SmartFinDoc's debut at StartUp FEST 2023 was nothing short of a triumph. The software received resounding applause from attendees, including both financial professionals and potential clients. Even before its official launch, SmartFinDoc managed to secure the trust of several forward-thinking businesses, eager to embrace its transformative capabilities.
◉ Mr. Kalrav Vaidya, CEO of SmartFinDoc, expressed his elation regarding the overwhelming response. He remarked, "We are thrilled by the enthusiastic reception SmartFinDoc received at StartUp FEST 2023. It reaffirms our belief in the power of innovation to reshape industries. Our team has poured countless hours into creating a solution that can truly streamline the interactions between Chartered Accountants and their clients, and the positive feedback we've received validates our vision."
◉ SmartFinDoc's achievements at StartUp FEST 2023 extend beyond admiration and interest. The software proudly clinched the prestigious "FinTech Startup of the Year" award, a testament to its potential to revolutionize financial processes and streamline document management in the financial sector.
◉ Mr. Vaidya shared his thoughts on this remarkable achievement, stating, "Winning the 'FinTech Startup of the Year' award is a significant milestone for SmartFinDoc. It underscores our commitment to excellence and innovation. This award motivates us even further as we approach the official launch, eager to provide CA firms and Accounting firms with a tool that will reshape the way they manage and share financial documents."
◉ In a remarkable announcement, SmartFinDoc is all set to extend a compelling offer to CA firms and Accounting firms. Starting from January 2024, businesses will have the opportunity to experience the full potential of SmartFinDoc during an exclusive three-month free trial period. This gesture underlines SmartFinDoc's dedication to helping professionals streamline their workflow and boost efficiency in the year ahead.
◉ As the curtains close on StartUp FEST 2023, SmartFinDoc looks forward to its official launch, slated to take place in the near future. The software's success at the event reaffirms its potential to redefine the financial sector and how CAs and their clients collaborate.
