Smart Factory Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The Business Research Company’s “Smart Factory Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the smart factory market size is predicted to reach $119.28 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 10.8%.

The growth in the smart factory market is due to the growing demand for industrial robots. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest smart factory market share. Major players in the smart factory market include ABB, Emerson Electric Co, General Electric, Honeywell International Inc., IBM, Johnson Controls International PLC, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

Smart Factory Market Segments

• By Product: Machine Vision Systems, Industrial Robotics, Control Devices, Sensors Communication Technologies, Other Products

• By Component: Smart Factory Hardware, Smart Factory Software, Smart Factory Services

• By Industry Vertical: Automotive, Aerospace and Defense, Electrical and Electronics, Food and Beverages, Energy and Utilities, Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals, Other Industry Verticals

• By Geography: The global smart factory market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Smart factories refer to factories where physical production processes and operations are combined with digital technology, smart computing, and big data to create a more opportunistic system for companies that are focusing on manufacturing automation and supply chain management.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Market Trends And Strategies

4. Smart Factory Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

