Powerful lessons that sports and physical education can teach in school

SUBANG JAYA, SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- One of the most enjoyable and exciting things children encounter as they grow up is sports and physical education. But there’s more to sports and physical education than just having fun! They can also be the perfect learning tools, teaching children valuable lessons and life skills that can prepare them for success in various aspects of their lives.

Let’s have a look at the seven powerful lessons that sports and physical education can teach children and how they can apply them in their lives.

The World Economic Forum estimates that one billion jobs will be radically transformed by technology in the next decade, and by 2025 half of all employees will need reskilling.

Future jobs are becoming increasingly focused on highly adaptable and tech-driven skills–requiring a workforce who can think critically, creatively, and strategically is increasing.

As students prepare to enter the workforce, they need to be equipped with the skills that will help them succeed in the face of this unprecedented change.

7 valuable skills that sports and physical education can teach in school

1. Discipline and perseverance

Physical activities require hard work and dedication, which can teach children the importance of putting in effort consistently to achieve their goals.

Whether it is training for a competition, perfecting a technique, or simply improving their physical fitness – sports teach children to prioritise their time, set goals, and work diligently to achieve them. In addition, they also learn to push themselves beyond their limits and develop resilience in the face of obstacles.

2. Teamwork and collaboration

Sports and physical education provide opportunities for students to work together in teams towards a common goal. In this process, they learn to respect their teammates, communicate effectively, and support each other through both victories and defeats.

Teamwork and collaboration are essential skills that children can apply in various aspects of their lives, such as school projects, group assignments, and even in their future workplace.

They learn to appreciate different perspectives, work towards a shared goal, and recognise the importance of contributing to a team effort.

3. Leadership and responsibility

When children are part of a team, they learn to take responsibility for their actions and recognise the impact of their decisions on the team’s success. They may also be given leadership roles, such as team captains, and be responsible for guiding and motivating their teammates.

In the process of participation, they learn to take initiative, inspire others, and lead by example. Moreover, they also develop a sense of accountability that helps them succeed personally and professionally.

4. Respect and sportsmanship

Sports teach children the value of respect and good sportsmanship. They learn to respect their opponents, teammates, coaches, and officials. Moreover, they learn to accept defeat graciously and celebrate victories with humility.

These values can help children develop empathy and compassion towards others, appreciate different perspectives, and recognise the importance of fairness and respect in their interactions.

5. Resilience and adaptability

Sports can teach children resilience and adaptability. They learn to face challenges and overcome obstacles such as injuries, setbacks, and defeats. Moreover, they also learn to adapt to changing circumstances, such as weather conditions, opponents’ strategies, and different playing surfaces. This helps children develop a sense of flexibility, recognise the importance of being adaptable in different situations, and learn to bounce back from setbacks and failures.

6. Self-confidence and self-esteem

Sports also help children develop self-confidence and self-esteem. When children participate in physical activities, they learn to appreciate their bodies’ capabilities, recognise their strengths and weaknesses, and develop a sense of pride in their accomplishments.

This can help children develop a positive self-image, feel good about themselves, and have confidence in their ability to succeed in school, relationships, and other areas of life.

7. Adoption of a healthy lifestyle

Regular physical activity can improve your health and well-being in many ways. By participating in sports and physical education, students improve their physical fitness, reduce stress, and boost their mood.

Children who participate in sports are more likely to develop a healthy lifestyle. They learn about nutrition, eating well, and the importance of exercise. This can help them make healthier choices later in life when making decisions about food and physical activity becomes more difficult.

Sports & Physical Education at Maple Leaf Kingsley International School, Malaysia

Kingsley’s vigorous sports programme allows students to choose from a wide variety of athletic and sporting activities for ECA (Extracurricular Activities). Maple Leaf Kingsley International School has four sports houses named after legendary Old World conquerors: Tudors, Romans, Vikings, and Stuarts. Each year, the four houses compete for the Inter House Sports Cup and house points.

Through regular sporting activities and inter-house games, they learn the value of discipline, healthy competition, teamwork, and determination. At Maple Leaf Kingsley International School, Malaysia, we follow a holistic curriculum that enriches the lives of our students and equips them with the knowledge and skills to succeed in the future.

