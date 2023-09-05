HealthiPeople Launches New Family Caregiving Mobile App, Kinary

Kinary Mobile App Logo Easily document the unique needs of each individual under your care – from medications and meals, to appointments and general activities of daily living.

In response to the imminent caregiving crisis facing our society, Kinary promises to make caregiving easier on life.



SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- HealthiPeople, a digital at-home care platform dedicated to fostering healthier societies across generations, today announced the launch of its first standalone mobile app, Kinary, available on Apple and Android app stores. A keystone of HealthiPeople’s vision, Kinary is a mobile assistant for caregivers to manage daily care routines and share the load. Set to transform the family caregiving experience, Kinary aims to alleviate the mental load and stress that can come with caregiving so that giving care and living life can more easily co-exist.

“The family caregiver experience is broken and unsustainable, burdened by emotional, physical, and financial strains that hinder future generations from providing care,” said Rohit Maheshwari, CEO and Founder of HealthiPeople. “With Kinary, you can effortlessly manage the daily care of your loved ones while maintaining a sense of satisfaction in your own life. We firmly believe that caring for someone shouldn't require sacrificing your own well-being.”

Kinary equips family caregivers with various practical tools consolidated into a single, easy-to-use platform to create and manage personalized care plans tailored to their loved one’s needs. Additionally, Kinary facilitates the involvement of others to engage them in the care plan in a way that eases the isolating nature of caregiving and ensures that every task, including overseeing medications and preparing for appointments, is completed effectively and efficiently.

Kinary was born out of the firsthand experiences of family caregivers. The mobile app equips busy caregivers with a tool capable of addressing their comprehensive caregiving requirements, from medical appointments to even social visits, ordinary household chores, and wellness routines.

Key Features of Kinary:

- Dashboard to prioritize daily tasks and make critical decisions, allowing caregivers to focus on what truly matters while avoiding burnout.

- Appointment trackers and medication managers in one central location, empowering caregivers to regain control over their lives while providing care.

- 'Care Squads’ to share the load and leverage the support of family, friends, and external resources, thereby mitigating the isolation often associated with caregiving.

- Real-time activity feeds to ensure their loved ones are receiving consistent and high-quality care.

“This launch is just the beginning of an exciting journey. We look forward to uplifting the family caregiver experience, generation after generation. It's time we reimagine caregiving and usher in a new era of support, compassion, and respite for those who generously give their time and energy to care for others,” said Maheshwari.

To celebrate the launch, Kinary is offering free training on its technology. Be sure to visit our website https://kinary.io/ for more information and to download the app today.



About HealthiPeople

The Kinary mobile application is part of the HealthiPeople family. HealthiPeople is an at-home digital healthcare platform for patients, providers, and caregivers to drive positive health outcomes. By empowering the people in the center of care with comprehensive, practical, and secure technology, HealthiPeople’s vision is to create healthier societies across generations. The Kinary mobile app is a cornerstone product of HealthiPeople’s vision, focused on uplifting the family caregiver experience.