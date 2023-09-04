A Labor Day Message From the Attorney General’s Office

September 4, 2023

Today, we celebrate Labor Day, which was established as a national holiday by President Grover Cleveland in 1894. Since this nation’s inception, the incredible American workforce ethic, innovation, and perseverance has been the envy of the world.

This day is an opportunity to remember and honor the men and women who have contributed to the DNA of our country, and to inspire countless boys and girls to continue in our ancestors’ hardworking footsteps.

Attorney General Sean D. Reyes and the Utah Attorney General’s Office team wish all Utahn workers a very happy Labor Day.

Our state is fortunate to employ the finest workers in all of the United States. Each one of our workers – across every industry and profession – has left an unmistakable mark on our state and its history. We will never take these individuals and their tireless efforts for granted!