Utah Secures $720 Million Nationwide Settlement from Eight Opioid Drug Makers

July 10, 2025— Utah Attorney General Derek Brown and Utah Department of Commerce Executive Director Margaret Woolley Busse today announced approximately $720 million nationwide in settlements with eight drug makers that manufactured opioid pills and worsened the nationwide opioid crisis. Based on the overwhelming participation by states across the country, all eight defendants have agreed to proceed with a sign-on period for local governments. Utah could receive up to $8.8 million.

“The opioid epidemic has stolen the lives of too many Utahns and done immense damage to our communities. Today’s settlement brings in millions of dollars to help Utah heal from this epidemic and ensures families see the justice they deserve,” said Utah Attorney General Derek Brown. “We will continue to work to hold accountable those who harm Utahns.”

The eight defendants and the total amount they will pay in funds to address the opioid crisis as part of the deal are:

Mylan (now part of Viatris): $284,447,916 paid over nine years

Hikma: $95,818,293 paid over one to four years

Amneal: $71,751,010 paid over 10 years

Apotex: $63,682,369 paid in a single year

Indivior: $38,022,450 paid over four years

Sun: $30,992,087 paid over one to four years

Alvogen: $18,680,162 paid in a single year

Zydus: $14,859,220 paid in a single year

“These settlements are monumental in holding drug manufacturers accountable for their role in the opioid crisis that has devastated communities across Utah,” said Margaret Wooley Busse, Executive Director of the Utah Department of Commerce. “Our Division of Consumer Protection is dedicated to protecting consumers and ensuring settlement funds combat the opioid epidemic and support those affected.”

Seven of the companies (not including Indivior) are prohibited from promoting or marketing opioids and opioid products, making or selling any product that contains more than 40 mg of oxycodone per pill, and are required to put in place a monitoring and reporting system for suspicious orders. Indivior has agreed not to manufacture or sell opioid products for the next 10 years, but it will be able to continue marketing and selling medications to treat opioid use disorder.

Utah, along with North Carolina, California, Colorado, Illinois, New York, Oregon, Tennessee, and Virginia, negotiated the nationwide settlements.

The Commerce Department’s Division of Consumer Protection (DCP) and the Office of the Utah Attorney General (OAG) are committed to continuing to combat this epidemic. Both the OAG and DCP have also secured previous settlement agreements with major corporations, including Walmart, Walgreens, Kroger, CVS, Publicis Health, McKinsey, Cardinal, Johnson & Johnson, Allergan, Teva, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and Mallinckrodt. In December 2024, the OAG and DCP filed their most recent litigation against pharmacy benefit managers, who played a secretive role as intermediaries in the opioid crisis.