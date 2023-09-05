AI Algorithm Profiles Entire Global AI Industry
AiiA's analytics drive AI insights, shaping strategies amid explosive growth. Navigating intricate landscapes, we empower the global progress with data-driven smarts and cutting-edge innovation.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The first and largest profiling of the global AI industry has been released today by AI Industry Analytics (AiiA), a specialized subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group. Constituting an end-to-end source of AI industry analytics, market intelligence and strategic insights, AiiA combines the power of sophisticated industry monitoring with machine learning algorithms and advanced techniques to provide unparalleled solutions in real time on the exponentially expanding AI economy.
AiiA provided part of the underlying data as their contribution to Global AI Ecosystem, an open-source platform which includes interactive mindmaps, databases and profiles of 50,000 companies, 20,000 investors, 2,000 AI leaders, 2,500 R&D hubs, and 300 governmental organisations classified by region and sector.
Alongside this platform, AiiA’s has also released its Global AI Economy Size Assessment Report, a comprehensive assessment of the Global AI Economy, projecting the global AI economy to surpass USD 34 trillion by 2027, up from USD 20 trillion in 2023. The report’s figures encompass a composition of major financial metrics related to publicly traded corporations, private equity companies and investors comprising the AI industry, as well as economic considerations relating to hubs and government-funded projects. This approach allows for a more realistic assessment of the true impact of AI on the global economy, and a more data-driven understanding of the actual size of the global AI industry.
The open-source platform is further complemented by an AI Industry Big Data Analytics System and Dashboard for professional users seeking deeper, more specific and more customizable insights and sofisticated analytical capabilities, including interactive, searchable and filterable databases of companies, investors and funding rounds, AI Technology Forecasting, Automated SWOT Analysis and AI-Driven Smart-Matching.
Global AI Ecosystem is designed to serve as a maximally international and non-profit virtual environment infrastructure for AI knowledge, analytics and community matching. Supported by AiiA, the platform features ecosystemic analytics, open-source libraries, mindmaps, and community building tools and resources. The platform’s AI Knowledge Hub contains searchable data and libraries of the newest AI tools, APIs, educational courses, media resources, books, conferences and communities. It also offers real-time AI news feeds and forums where users can create their own accounts, interact with each other, and participate in forums, discussions and collaborations.
AiiA also provided support and resources for the development of Philanthropy.International, an open-source platform for knowledge generation, community building and impact-matching in the Global Philanthropy Ecosystem. AiiA plans to assist Philanthropy.International in its continued prioritization of Techno-Philanthropy agenda, and to help it build a functional bridge with the Global AI Ecosystem platform. The philanthropy industry was chosen as the first sector to apply AiiA’s industry ecosystem mapping capabilities due to AI’s tremendous potential to maximize social impact, efficiency, transparency and accountability.
Further project launches and releases are expected in the coming weeks and months, including:
● dedicated landscape analyses and ecosystem sub-platforms focused on the impact of AI in a number of specific industrial domains, applications and sectors, including Finance, BioTech and SpaceTech
regional AI ecosystem platforms encompassing US, Canada, UK, Europe and Asia
● an AI Governance Analytics portal, containing sophisticated analytics on the international AI policy and governance landscape, containing key insights as well as rankings of AI governmental policy, legislation, national strategies, key players and more
● an AI Industry Rankings and Benchmarks Platform, featuring a comprehensive suite of AI industry rankings and benchmarks across industry, science, technology, policy, investment and geography, further enhanced by macroparametric tech and finance analysis
● a Custom Solutions area for professional counterparties seeking access to tangible, data driven forecasting and proprietary analytics services including investment landscape mapping, domain-specific industry profiling, due diligence, competitive and SWOT analysis and technology development monitoring.
Dmitry Kaminskiy, General Partner of Deep Knowledge Group, commented: “𝘈𝘪𝘪𝘈 𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘢 𝘴𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘈𝘐 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘨𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘦, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘎𝘭𝘰𝘣𝘢𝘭 𝘈𝘐 𝘌𝘤𝘰𝘴𝘺𝘴𝘵𝘦𝘮 𝘪𝘴 𝘯𝘰𝘵 𝘫𝘶𝘴𝘵 𝘢 𝘱𝘭𝘢𝘵𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮; 𝘪𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘢 𝘵𝘦𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘮𝘦𝘯𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘋𝘦𝘦𝘱 𝘒𝘯𝘰𝘸𝘭𝘦𝘥𝘨𝘦 𝘎𝘳𝘰𝘶𝘱’𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘦𝘧 𝘪𝘯 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘵𝘳𝘢𝘯𝘴𝘧𝘰𝘳𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘷𝘦 𝘱𝘰𝘸𝘦𝘳 𝘰𝘧 𝘈𝘐 - 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘶𝘭𝘵𝘪𝘮𝘢𝘵𝘦 𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘢-𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘩𝘯𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘨𝘺, 𝘤𝘢𝘱𝘢𝘣𝘭𝘦 𝘰𝘧 𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘣𝘪𝘭𝘪𝘻𝘪𝘯𝘨, 𝘥𝘦-𝘳𝘪𝘴𝘬𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘭𝘦𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘪𝘯 𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘯𝘵𝘭𝘦𝘴𝘴 𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘩 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘪𝘦𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘯𝘰𝘯-𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘦𝘳𝘤𝘪𝘢𝘭 𝘥𝘰𝘮𝘢𝘪𝘯𝘴 (𝘴𝘶𝘤𝘩 𝘢𝘴 𝘛𝘦𝘤𝘩𝘯𝘰-𝘗𝘩𝘪𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘩𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘺). 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘭𝘢𝘶𝘯𝘤𝘩 𝘰𝘧 𝘵𝘩𝘦𝘴𝘦 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘫𝘦𝘤𝘵𝘴 𝘳𝘦𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴𝘦𝘯𝘵𝘴 𝘰𝘶𝘳 𝘥𝘦𝘥𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯 𝘵𝘰 𝘢𝘥𝘷𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘩𝘦 𝘈𝘐 𝘪𝘯𝘥𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘺, 𝘪𝘵𝘴 𝘴𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘤𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘤𝘰𝘮𝘮𝘰𝘥𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘻𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘯𝘶𝘳𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘵𝘢𝘭𝘦𝘯𝘵, 𝘦𝘯𝘤𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘢𝘨𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘨𝘳𝘦𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘳 𝘵𝘦𝘤𝘩𝘯𝘰𝘭𝘰𝘨𝘪𝘤𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘤𝘤𝘦𝘴𝘴, 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘮𝘰𝘵𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘮𝘰𝘳𝘦 𝘣𝘢𝘭𝘢𝘯𝘤𝘦𝘥, 𝘥𝘦𝘮𝘰𝘤𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘴𝘦𝘥 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘧𝘢𝘪𝘳 𝘤𝘰𝘭𝘭𝘢𝘣𝘰𝘳𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯, 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘱𝘳𝘰𝘱𝘦𝘭𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨 𝘶𝘴 𝘪𝘯𝘵𝘰 𝘢 𝘧𝘶𝘵𝘶𝘳𝘦 𝘸𝘩𝘦𝘳𝘦 𝘈𝘐-𝘥𝘳𝘪𝘷𝘦𝘯 𝘴𝘰𝘭𝘶𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘣𝘦𝘯𝘦𝘧𝘪𝘵 𝘨𝘭𝘰𝘣𝘢𝘭 𝘴𝘰𝘤𝘪𝘦𝘵𝘺 𝘢𝘴 𝘢 𝘸𝘩𝘰𝘭𝘦 - 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 𝘤𝘪𝘵𝘪𝘻𝘦𝘯𝘴 𝘵𝘰 𝘯𝘢𝘵𝘪𝘰𝘯𝘢𝘭 𝘦𝘤𝘰𝘯𝘰𝘮𝘪𝘦𝘴.”
The growth of the AI industry in 2023 alone was already tremendous, and the further inflection point which we are witnessing right now is only the beginning. This exponential growth constitutes an era-defining and epoch-making challenge to strategic decision making. AI Industry Analytics was designed explicitly for the purpose of managing these challenges, and delivering relevant analytics, monitoring, benchmarking and forecasting in the face of AI’s imminent, explosive and inevitable upward development, diversification and complexification.
For enquiries and further details, please contact: 𝐦𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚@𝐚𝐢𝐢𝐚.𝐭𝐞𝐜𝐡
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐈 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 (𝐀𝐢𝐢𝐀)
AI Industry Analytics is an end-to-end specialized solution for AI industry market intelligence and strategic insights, combining the power of deep analytics and industry monitoring with machine learning algorithms and advanced techniques to provide unparalleled recommendations in real time. As a subsidiary of Deep Knowledge Group, AiiA uses sophisticated approaches for mapping, comprehensive analysis and long-term forecasting of all domains within the AI industry, including science, technology, investment, finance and policy.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐆𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐈 𝐄𝐜𝐨𝐬𝐲𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐦
Global AI Ecosystem is an innovative, open-access, and non-profit platform designed to foster knowledge and collaboration within the AI Industry. Providing access to advanced analytics, open-source libraries, interactive mindmaps, and community building infrastructure, its aim is to promote efficient cooperation and discussion among a variety of stakeholders, including companies, investors, non-profits, academic labs, R&D hubs, governmental bodies, and policy makers.
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐃𝐞𝐞𝐩 𝐊𝐧𝐨𝐰𝐥𝐞𝐝𝐠𝐞 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐩
Deep Knowledge Group is a data-driven consortium of commercial and non-profit organizations active on many fronts in the realm of DeepTech and Frontier Technologies (AI, Longevity, BioTech, Pharma, FinTech, GovTech, SpaceTech, FemTech, Data Science, InvestTech), ranging from scientific research to investment, entrepreneurship, analytics, consulting, media, philanthropy and more.
