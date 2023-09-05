WORLD’S LARGEST SUMMIT ON MINDFULNESS AT WORK COMES TO DC AS U.S. WORKER BURNOUT REACHES RECORD HIGHS
The 8th Annual Mindful Leader Summit comes to Washington, D.C. September 29 through October 1, 2023 amid the first mass return-to-office mandates in three years.
Amid contentious return-to-office mandates, the nation’s top workplace mindfulness experts will gather to discuss ways to bring calm to the nation's offices.WASHINGTON, D.C., UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The 8th Annual Mindful Leader Summit comes to Washington, D.C. September 29 through October 1, 2023 amid the first mass return-to-office mandates in three years. After years of remote work during the pandemic, 72% of companies are now enforcing return to office mandates. But only 6% of people want to work in an office full time. This is leading to stressful workplaces, volatile cultures and burned out employees. People are desperate for solutions and many will be offered at the 8th Annual Mindful Leader Summit, one of the country’s top meetings on mindfulness in the workplace.
“This isn’t your normal conference experience. Hundreds of leaders come together to activate and advance innovative ways to bring more calm and connection back to their workplaces. We do this by learning to be more mindful ourselves through morning yoga, keynotes, talks, case studies, practice sessions, embodiment, connection, networking opportunities and more,” explains Mo Edjlali, the founder of Mindful Leader and this Summit.
More than 3,700 people from 34+ countries have attended this Summit in the past. This year sessions will involve using music, movement, mindfulness and more to lead under pressure, bring compassion into the workplace and transform toxic workplaces.
Keynotes this year include:
Dr. Judson Brewer MD Ph.D., Director of Research and Innovation at Brown University's Mindfulness Center. His pioneering work in mindfulness-based addiction treatments, showcased on platforms like 60 Minutes, TED, and Time magazine, and funded by organizations such as the National Institutes of Health, has revolutionized the field. He is the founder of MindSciences, translating clinical mindfulness discoveries into practical solutions.
Kristin Neff, Ph.D., Co-Founder of the nonprofit Center for Mindful Self-Compassion and Co-Creator of the globally recognized and empirically supported Mindful Self-Compassion training program. An influential research psychologist and an Associate Professor of Educational Psychology at the University of Texas at Austin, she has authored significant publications including "Self-Compassion: The Proven Power of Being Kind to Yourself."
Marc Brackett, Ph.D., Founder and Director of Yale University's Center for Emotional Intelligence and acclaimed author of "Permission to Feel." Pioneering social and emotional learning, his groundbreaking RULER program has made a global impact, reaching thousands of K-12 schools worldwide. He is also a prolific researcher with 125 scholarly articles to his name, and EI consultant to major corporations including Facebook, Microsoft, and Google.
Learn more about the research, insights and practice sessions offered at the Summit and register for the event HERE.
About Mindful Leader
Mindful Leader is a social impact for profit organization headquartered in the Washington DC area that is dedicated to enabling people to create mindful and compassionate work environments. Founded in 2009, it’s worked with 7,500 people to redefine what good leadership is and what a healthy workplace culture looks like. Mindful Leader collaborates with experts in mindfulness based stress reduction (MBSR), compassion, neuroscience, emotional intelligence, organizational behavior, and leadership development. It offers training sessions, curates and convenes events, has developed international, multi-disciplinary learning communities across industries and provides educational resources to inspire and develop. Mindful Leader has more than 182,000 followers on LinkedIn. 100,000+ people subscribe to its newsletter and nearly 4,000 people from 34 countries have attended the annual Mindful Leader Summit - now in its 8th year. Learn more at MindfulLeader.org.
