People travelling along Highway 17 near Keating Cross Road on south Vancouver Island are encouraged to plan for high traffic volumes as children return to school on Sept. 5, 2023.

Significant traffic congestion is expected along Central Saanich Road and Saanich Crossing Road, near Keating Elementary School, during child dropoff and pickup periods. For a smoother journey, commuters who have the flexibility to do so should consider leaving earlier in the morning or later in the evening when traffic is anticipated to lighten.

Parents and people dropping off or picking up children should plan their journeys with extra time to account for delays.

Drivers are reminded to drive for the conditions and observe traffic-management personnel and signage in the area.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, please visit: https://www.drivebc.ca/