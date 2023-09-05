'Mamta’s Lovely Mustache' Celebrates the Differences that Make Us All Unique
written by Puja Suri; illustrated by Michelle Simpson; on sale September 14, 2023
Heartwarming, honest, and powerful! I read [this book] over and over and repeated the affirmations to myself even as an adult. [It shares] such an important message—with so much fun in it!”RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandylane Publishers, Inc. of Richmond, Virginia, is excited to announce the upcoming release of a new children’s book, 'Mamta’s Lovely Mustache,' written by Puja Suri and illustrated by Michelle Simpson.
— Anshu Stephen, BSSC, trauma-informed coach and founder of @fillyourjar
Mamta has never really realized she has a mustache—she’s just Mamta, a young girl excited to start the third grade. Her new classmates, however, are quick to recognize her differences—and to tease her for them, making Mamta feel self-conscious. Can Mamta’s mother convince her that her mustache is as lovely as the rest of her?
Featuring gorgeous, expressive illustrations that showcase the diversity—and courage—present in so many communities, 'Mamta’s Lovely Mustache' is scheduled for release on September 14, 2023.
'Mamta is so excited for her first day of third grade! But when her classmates start to whisper and laugh in the line for recess, Mamta wonders if she’ll ever fit in. With some help from her Ma, Mamta learns to celebrate who she is in a confident and sparkling way. As Mamta encourages her classmates to shine bright and share their differences, she gains self-confidence and makes a new and unexpected friend.'
About the Author
Puja Suri is a Canadian certified counselor and children’s yoga instructor. She has a passion for inclusion, and has spent many years advocating for people with disabilities. In 2016, she was awarded the Certificate of Appreciation by Vantage for her valuable contributions to her community.
Puja is the founder of Seva Girl, a fundraising-based initiative that supports organizations that educate and empower women and children. Her love for self-acceptance is incorporated into 'Mamta’s Lovely Mustache,' which is based on her life, but with a fun twist.
About the Illustrator
Michelle Simpson is a full-time illustrator based out of the Niagara region of Canada. She graduated with a BAA in illustration from Sheridan College. Michelle’s main focus is on children’s book illustrations and educational material for kids. She has worked with many large publishing houses and has also created concept artwork and final backgrounds for season two of the children’s TV show 'Ollie: The Boy Who Became What He Ate' and season one of 'Tee and Mo.'
Brandylane Publishers, Inc. is an independent press located in Richmond, Virginia, that has published books since 1985.
'Mamta’s Lovely Mustache' (hardcover, 36 pages, $26.95 / paperback, 36 pages, $15.95) is available for pre-order from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other fine booksellers.
