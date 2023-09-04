Skyvia Achieves Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation, Further Enhancing Integration Solutions
Skyvia, a leading data integration platform, has strengthened its commitment to seamless integration by achieving the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery designation.PRAGUE, CZECH REPUBLIC, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Skyvia, a leading data integration platform, has strengthened its commitment to seamless integration by achieving the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery designation. For years, Skyvia has provided clients with a user-friendly, coding-free approach to data integration within Google Cloud BigQuery. This recent recognition further underscores Skyvia's dedication to excellence in integration solutions.
The Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery designation holds considerable importance for Skyvia's clients. By successfully completing this initiative, Skyvia has demonstrated its platform's alignment with the stringent operational and compatibility requirements set by Google Cloud BigQuery. This designation assures customers that Skyvia operates seamlessly within the BigQuery ecosystem.
Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery is a partner integration validation program aimed at enhancing customer confidence in partner integrations into BigQuery. Throughout the program, Google Cloud engineering teams meticulously evaluate partner integrations in a three-phase process that involves data integration testing against benchmarks, addressing any identified gaps in collaboration with partners, and refining documentation for mutual customers.
As a participant in this program, Skyvia gains enhanced opportunities for close collaboration with Google Cloud's partner engineering and BigQuery teams. According to Ritika Suri, Director of Technology Partnerships at Google Cloud, "The Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery designation gives customers confidence that solutions have gone through a formal certification process and will deliver the best possible performance with BigQuery. With Skyvia, customers can connect all of their data and metrics with BigQuery to more easily optimize their business performance."
To explore the breadth of Skyvia's expertise in conjunction with Google Cloud, please visit https://skyvia.com/connectors/google-bigquery. For detailed information about the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery Designation and its associated benefits, kindly refer to https://cloud.google.com/bigquery/docs/bigquery-ready-overview.
About Skyvia:
Founded in 2014, Skyvia is a no-code data integration platform that offers user-friendly solutions for seamlessly connecting and integrating data across various cloud applications, databases, and flat files. With a dedication to simplifying complex integration processes, Skyvia empowers businesses to optimize data integration and enhance operational efficiency. The platform's recent achievement of the Google Cloud Ready - BigQuery designation further highlights its commitment to providing top-tier integration solutions.
Yanina Rohovska
Skyvia
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn