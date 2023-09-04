Мoldova’s European path will open more opportunities for winemakers, EU Ambassador says at National Grape Festival

On Sunday, 3 September, the National Grape Festival was held for the 8th time in Cimislia, a city in the south of Moldova.

The National Grape Festival is a cultural and traditional event dedicated to the grape harvest and the traditions related to viticulture and winemaking.

“Moldova has great potential thanks to its history and traditions related to viticulture and winemaking, and the European Union is providing significant assistance in the development of this sector,” EU Ambassador to Moldova Jānis Mažeiks said at the opening of the festival. “Мoldova’s European path will open even more opportunities for the development of viticulture and winemaking, and we are happy to accompany you on this path.”

In 2022, the European Union fully liberalised trade in Moldovan agricultural products, including table grapes and grape juice. In the same year, the share of companies exporting to the EU increased by 10 per cent compared to 2021, according to the EU Delegation in Moldova.

