Premier’s, minister’s statement on Labour Day

CANADA, September 4 - Premier David Eby and Harry Bains, Minister of Labour, have issued the following statement marking Labour Day:

“On Labour Day, we celebrate the accomplishments of working people, as well as the labour movement that stands up for them.

“Workers deserve safe workplaces and fair treatment. Our government has made significant improvements to support safe workplaces and provide meaningful protections for workers.

“Over the past year, we have taken actions to improve conditions for working people. New employment standards for young workers came into effect early this year to ensure a safe experience for people taking on their first job. As of January, asbestos abatement contractors must be licensed, and they must ensure the people performing this work are trained and hold a valid certificate. In addition, significant improvements have been made for injured workers.

“On June 1, B.C.’s minimum wage increased to $16.75 an hour, the highest of any province. We’re also putting money back in people’s pockets through cost-of-living and affordability credits, the B.C. Family Benefit and free prescription contraceptives.

“Having a say in working conditions is important to workers. We recognize the right to belong to a union and engage in collective bargaining, including the right to take job action, is protected under Canada’s Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Our government respects the integrity of the collective bargaining process, because the best outcome results when employers and workers, through their union, negotiate collaboratively toward a collective agreement without interference. Our government re-introduced the single-step certification process to allow workers to exercise that right.

“Today, we take this opportunity to thank workers and labour advocates for fighting for an economy that works for everyone. Happy Labour Day!”