Jennifer Howell, Founder of The Art of Elysium, to Guest Star on "The Honest AF Show"
with Rock Wives and Powerhouse Entrepreneurs Daniella Clarke and Barbaranne WyldeLOS ANGELES , CA , USA, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jennifer Howell, the inspirational founder of The Art of Elysium Charity, is set to join Daniella Clarke and Barbaranne Wylde on this week's episode of "The Honest AF Show." Airing on Wednesday, listeners will be treated to an intimate conversation that promises to inspire and empower.
"The Honest AF Show," hosted by rock wives and beauty junkies Daniella Clarke and Barbaranne Wylde, delves deep into beauty, fashion, health, family, and all things girl power. The weekly podcast is a favorite for many, offering product reviews, A-list celebrity interviews, and a candid take on life's experiences.
Clarke, founder and president of the fashion empire Frankie B., and Wylde, President and owner of a multi-million dollar merchandising company, are excited to host Howell. Jennifer's dedication to The Art of Elysium Charity has been a beacon of hope for many, and her insights promise to add a unique perspective to the show's diverse topics.
Listeners can look forward to hearing about Howell's journey with The Art of Elysium Charity, her take on charitable giving and empowerment, and the ways she has impacted countless lives with her philanthropic efforts.
This week's episode of "The Honest AF Show" is bound to be unmissable. To listen, check out all major podcast platforms this Wednesday.
About The Honest AF Show:
The Honest AF Show, hosted by Daniella Clarke and Barbaranne Wylde, is a weekly podcast that spotlights the best in beauty, fashion, health, and girl power. Known for its candid conversations with A-list celebrities, engaging product reviews, and empowering messages, the show has quickly garnered a dedicated fan base.
About The Art of Elysium:
The Art of Elysium is a nonprofit organization that brings artists and those in need together to create transformative healing experiences through art. Their mission is to empower artists and inspire communities to make a positive impact through creative expression. Learn more at https://www.theartofelysium.org/.
