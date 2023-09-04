The Mortgage Calculator Offers New DSCR Loans to Real Estate Investors

The Mortgage Calculator

The Mortgage Calculator launches new DSCR mortgage program options for Real Estate Investors and more financing options for Real Estate Flippers

We love providing solutions to our investor clients. Our loan officers are trained to be consultants and to explore all of our programs to provide multiple options to our clients.” — Nicholas Hiersche - Founder/President

MIAMI, FL, USA, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mortgage Calculator is a lender that specializes in Non-QM loans such as DSCR loans, Bank Statement loans, Asset Utilization loans, 1099 loans, Commercial loans, ITIN loans, and Fix and Flip loans. The Mortgage Calculator also offers FHA Financing, 203k FHA Loan, VA Loan Refinance, Conforming Loans, USDA Manufactured Home Loans, and thousands of other programs. The Mortgage Calculator is always striving to be the best DSCR lender in the country with minimal DSCR loan requirements with a DSCR calculator and does a show every day with the DSCR mortgage rates today.

With programs like a 15% down payment for a DSCR loan program down payment and DSCR loans for Airbnb and short term rentals, The Mortgage Calculator has the best DSCR programs in the country! Of course The Mortgage Calculator has a DSCR mortgage calculator and an interest only DSCR calculator. DSCR cash out refinance is also another popular product that the DSCR lender offers. The Mortgage Calculator continues to provide the future loan products for everyone, especially investors!

"We love providing solutions to our investor clients. Our loan officers are trained to be consultants and to explore all of our programs to provide multiple options to our clients." - Nicholas Hiersche (President)

About The Mortgage Calculator:

The Mortgage Calculator is a licensed Mortgage Lender (NMLS #2377459) that specializes in using technology to enable borrowers to access both Conventional and Non-QM mortgage loan programs with over 100 banks and partners. Using The Mortgage Calculator proprietary technology, borrowers can instantly price and quote thousands of mortgage loan programs in just a few clicks. The Mortgage Calculator technology also enables borrowers to instantly complete a full loan application and upload documents to our AI powered software to get qualified in just minutes, not days! Our team of over 350 licensed Mortgage Loan Originators can assist our customers with Conventional, FHA, VA and USDA mortgages as well as access thousands of mortgage programs using Alternative Income Documentation such as Bank Statement Mortgages, P&L Mortgages, Asset Based Mortgage Programs, No Ratio CDFI Loan Programs, DSCR Investor Mortgages, Commercial Mortgages, Fix and Flip Mortgages and thousands more! Our Mortgage Loan Originators are trained to be loan consultants to guide borrowers throughout the entire loan process. A licensed Loan Officer is only a phone call or zoom meeting away and always available to assist borrowers throughout the loan application process all the way to closing. To apply for a mortgage, please visit the mortgage calculator at https://themortgagecalculator.com

Mortgage Calculator Company LLC

NMLS#: 2377459

2125 BISCAYNE BLVD SUITE 220

Miami, FL 33137