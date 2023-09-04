Submit Release
News Search

There were 486 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,368 in the last 365 days.

New EU Ambassador presents his credentials to Armenian President

The new Head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia, Vassilis Maragos, today officially presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Armenia, Vahagn Khachaturyan. 

President Khachaturian congratulated the newly appointed Ambassador on assuming the office and wished him success in fulfilling his mission.

Ambassador Maragos expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and conveyed the EU’s willingness to reinforce the deepening relations between the EU and Armenia on the basis of shared values of democracy, prosperity and stability and for the benefit of the citizens. 

Khachaturian and Margos also discussed the enhanced partnership through the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, regional cooperation, including through the Eastern Partnership, and the establishment of the EU Mission in Armenia.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

New EU Ambassador presents his credentials to Armenian President

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more