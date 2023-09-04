New EU Ambassador presents his credentials to Armenian President

The new Head of the European Union Delegation to Armenia, Vassilis Maragos, today officially presented his credentials to the President of the Republic of Armenia, Vahagn Khachaturyan.

President Khachaturian congratulated the newly appointed Ambassador on assuming the office and wished him success in fulfilling his mission.

Ambassador Maragos expressed gratitude for the warm welcome and conveyed the EU’s willingness to reinforce the deepening relations between the EU and Armenia on the basis of shared values of democracy, prosperity and stability and for the benefit of the citizens.

Khachaturian and Margos also discussed the enhanced partnership through the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership Agreement, regional cooperation, including through the Eastern Partnership, and the establishment of the EU Mission in Armenia.

