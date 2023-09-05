Latin America Steel Bar Market is Estimated to Attain a Revenue of US$ 15,247 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 5, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐛𝐚𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 size was 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟖,𝟎𝟖𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟐 and is projected to surpass a valuation of 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏𝟓,𝟐𝟒𝟕 𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏, growing at a 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟕.𝟑% during the forecast period from 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟏.
A favorable and dynamic environment is prevailing in the Latin American steel bar market, driven by a surge in infrastructure development, industrialization, and the booming automotive sector. According to the study, the market is going through a transformation owing to the use of cutting-edge technologies like automation, robotics, and digitalization. These developments increase market competitiveness by lowering prices, increasing product quality, and improving manufacturing efficiency.
Governments in Latin American nations are making significant investments in infrastructure development projects related to energy, urbanization, and transportation that call for large quantities of steel to be used in the construction of buildings, bridges, and other structures. As a result, the region's need for steel is rapidly increasing as a result of the spike in infrastructure projects. For a total area of 20 million km, Latin America has about 76,000 km of rail lines, according to the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean. For instance, some important development projects to increase the need for steel bars in the area include the Belize II Bridge, Cabo Rojo International Airport, Los Chorros Highway, and Honduras Hospital Network.
With several major automakers establishing a presence there, the area has a booming automotive industry. Steel, which accounts for a sizeable portion of the market, is essential to the production of automobiles. The steel demand is anticipated to increase in tandem with the expansion of the automobile industry. For instance, in 2022, the automobile sector in Latin America grew by 2.7%.
The growing emphasis on eco-friendly and sustainable methods is a new market trend. Sustainable building materials and environmental awareness have been increasingly important in recent years. As a result, steel bars produced utilizing energy-efficient techniques or from recycled resources are in greater demand. The use of eco-friendly steel bars is also being influenced by certification requirements and laws that support environmentally friendly building methods.
𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐫𝐚𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐣𝐨𝐫𝐥𝐲 𝐆𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒,𝟑𝟎𝟒 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧
In Latin America's steel bar market, infrastructure represents the highest end-use segment. This segment generated US$ 4,304 million in revenue in 2022. There is a high need for steel bars in infrastructure projects such as transportation networks, energy infrastructure, and urbanization programs. Steel bars are essential for strengthening concrete structures and giving infrastructure projects durability and strength. Latin American nations received more than US$ 18.6 billion in funding from private investors in 2021 for 56 projects, making it the area with the second-largest infrastructure investment commitment.
Numerous infrastructure projects are now being created or put into action in the port, airport, railway, and road sectors of nations, including Chile, Colombia, Mexico, and Peru. In the first quarter of 2023, Latin America will begin work on infrastructure projects worth US$ 4.66 billion, with 88% of those projects beginning in the first two months. 23 projects totaling US$ 4.1 billion have entered the construction or pre-construction phases in the infrastructure sector so far this year. Thus, the expansion of infrastructure projects will fuel market growth.
𝐁𝐫𝐚𝐳𝐢𝐥 𝐀𝐭𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐑𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐,𝟑𝟎𝟎 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐒𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐁𝐚𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
Brazil dominates the steel bar market, with a revenue of US$ 2,300 million in 2022, demonstrating its substantial market position. Brazil's dominance is likely to remain unchallenged in the years to come, growing at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8%.
Brazil's construction industry has been expanding steadily as a result of infrastructural improvement, urbanization, and population growth. Steel bars continue to be in great demand for use in the construction of homes, office buildings, infrastructure facilities, and transportation projects.
In addition, there is a major effect of public-private investments on the Brazilian steel bar market. To boost investment in the sector, the government has been actively pushing infrastructure development and fostering public-private partnerships. For instance, Brazil got pledges for US$ 15.7 billion in private investment across 36 projects in 2021, accounting for 84% of the PPPs in the region during that year.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐒𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐨
The steel bar market in Latin America is highly competitive. Due to the existence of numerous small and major firms, the market is only moderately fragmented. With a sizable market share, all of the big players are concentrating on growing their global customer bases.
𝐒𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞:
• ArcelorMittal
• Gerdau
• Nippon Steel and Sumitomo Metal Corporation
• Tata Steel
• Mechel PAO
• Nucor Corporation
• Celsa Steel
• Ansteel Group
• Other Prominent Players
𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐎𝐮𝐭𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐞
𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐞𝐥 𝐛𝐚𝐫 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐟𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐧 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞, 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬, 𝐄𝐧𝐝-𝐔𝐬𝐞, 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲.
𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞
• Deformed
• Mild
𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬
• Basic Oxygen Steelmaking
• Electric Arc Furnace
• Others
𝐁𝐲 𝐄𝐧𝐝 𝐔𝐬𝐞
• Residential
• Commercial
• Infrastructure
𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭𝐫𝐲
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Bolivia
• Paraguay
• Rest of Latin America
