Apply now: new call for Young European Ambassadors

If you are aged between 16 and 26 and from one of the six Eastern partner countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine), the European Union or the United Kingdom*, you can apply now and until 1 October to join the ‘Young European Ambassadors’ initiative.

The new call was launched on 4 September by the ‘EU NEIGHBOURS east’ project. To apply, you need to be:

a citizen of one of one of the six Eastern partner countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova or Ukraine), the European Union Member States, or the UK;

between 16 and 26 years old;

with a good level of English;

interested in EU affairs and the partnership and cooperation between the EU and your country;

interested in public diplomacy and outreach activities, and ready to share knowledge, experience and information;

motivated in contributing to the development of your community and country;

interested in voluntary activities and ready to dedicate sufficient time to be part of civic engagement activities.

Successful candidates will engage in online and dialogue-driven activities and represent the youth of their countries both domestically and abroad. You can find out more on the special application page.

To apply, applicants should complete this application form by Sunday, 1 October, 2023, midnight CET. Applicants are asked to express their motivation and to carry out a creative task to support their application.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative is a non-political, voluntary, vibrant communication network connecting and building bridges of friendship among young people from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and the EU Member States and the United Kingdom.

