Free roaming to become part of EU-Moldova Association Agreement

On 1 September, the European Commission adopted a proposal to incorporate roaming into the EU-Moldova Association Agreement.

Once all necessary steps have been completed, Moldovan visitors to the EU will be able to use their mobile phones under the same price conditions as if they were in Moldova, while travellers from the EU will benefit from the same rights when visiting Moldova.

Bringing Moldova into the EU “roam like at home” area is one of the key actions of the EU-Moldova Priority Action Plan, agreed in June 2023. This plan is a roadmap for the full implementation of the EU-Moldova Deep and Comprehensive Free Trade Area (DCFTA) and Moldova’s further integration into the EU Single Market.

On 31 May, the EU and Moldovan telecom operators released a Joint declaration to voluntarily lower roaming tariffs from 1 January 2024, facilitated by the European Commission.

The proposal will now be considered by the Council of the European Union. Following the Council’s agreement, a Joint Decision will need to be taken by the EU-Moldova Association Committee in Trade Configuration to amend the Association Agreement Annex to incorporate the most recent EU legislation on telecoms and postal services. Once the approximation and implementation of the relevant EU legislation in Moldova is completed, Moldova and the EU will be in a position to agree to allowing “roam like at home” to start.

