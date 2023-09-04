Prismane Consulting Reports a Thriving Global Polybutadiene Rubber Market set to reach around $10 Billion in 2023
Global Polybutadiene (PBR) Market Study 2016-2032PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Prismane Consulting is thrilled to announce the release of the most recent edition of its report, titled "2023 Global Polybutadiene Rubber (PBR) Market". This in-depth market analysis delves into the landscape of polybutadiene rubber, exploring its supply-demand dynamics and consumption patterns. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the worldwide polybutadiene rubber market, with a specific focus on key countries and their respective demand across various segments, technologies, and application industries. The study covers the demand of polybutadiene rubber from various applications such as Tires, Conveyor Belts, Sporting Goods & Footwear, Polymer Modification, and others. Additionally, the report offers market data for polybutadiene rubber, both in terms of volume and value, segmented by application at both the country and regional levels.
The study offers a comprehensive analysis encompasses various critical factors, including macroeconomic factors such as population, GDP, and global economic integration, along with economic and energy forecasts. Furthermore, the report covers industry and policy advancements, insights into end-use sectors and application markets, detailed reasoning and assessment, informative commentary, comparative analysis, the latest trends, market dynamics, strategic considerations and recommendations, and an assessment of business opportunities.
Polybutadiene rubber (PBR) is a man-made rubber manufactured via the polymerization of 1,3-butadiene monomer. Among synthetic rubbers, Polybutadiene rubber (PBR) takes the second spot in terms of production volume, trailing behind styrene-butadiene rubber (SBR). Polybutadiene rubber is commercially accessible in two forms: high cis and low cis.
Polybutadiene continues to serve as a high-volume rubber choice for applications in tires, toughened plastics, and even golf balls. Its popularity stems from its cost, widespread availability, and unique characteristics. As emerging markets develop, there will be a growing demand to create new, advanced polybutadiene grades by utilizing both alkyllithium and Ziegler systems.
Global polybutadiene rubber consumption stood at around 5000 kilo tons in 2022, expected to rise with a strong growth rate of more than 5% during the forecast period 2023-2032. Demand for polybutadiene rubber is influenced by regional economic conditions, particularly in regions with significant automotive and industrial activities. Asia-Pacific, North America, and Europe are expected to remain prominent regions for polybutadiene rubber consumption. Asia-Pacific was the largest region in terms of polybutadiene rubber demand in 2022, followed by Europe and North America. Central & South America and Middle East & Africa accounted for small share in the global polybutadiene rubber market. However, high growth is expected in Middle East & Africa with new upcoming capacities and investments. The increasing demand for automotive tires, as well as the utilization of polybutadiene rubber in various industrial applications, will contribute to the expansion of the market. The automotive sector remains a primary driver of polybutadiene rubber demand. The ongoing trend towards increased vehicle production, demand for fuel-efficient tires, and advancements in tire technology are likely to sustain the demand for polybutadiene rubber in the forecast.
Global capacity for polybutadiene rubber exceeded 5400 kilo tons in 2022. Asia pacific leads both in terms of polybutadiene rubber production and demand. China dominates the global market, with the presence of large polybutadiene rubber producers such as Petrochina Daquing, Sinopec Bejing Yanshan Petrochemical, Petrochina Sichuan Petrochemical, Zhejiang Transfer Company, Sinopec Maoming, and Ube Industries among others.
Global Polybutadiene rubber market witnessed several capacity additions in last 10 years. Major players Arlanxeo (Previously Lanxess) has increased its capacity by more than 100%. Polybutadiene rubber market players are shifting to Nd-BR technology due to its increasing demand from end use market. Various new capacities of Nd-BR are already operational, and many are on the way in next 5 years.
