IP Intercom Market is Estimated to Record a Surge in Revenue of US$ 2,098.56 Million By 2031 | Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The global IP intercom market generated a revenue of US$ 1,131.92 million in 2022 and is estimated to record a surge in valuation of US$ 2,098.56 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period from 2023 to 2031.
𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/ip-intercom-market
The global IP intercom market is expanding at a rapid rate due to technological improvements, the expanding use of Internet Protocol (IP) communication networks, increased investments in construction projects, and global security concerns. For instance, the increasing urbanization and digitization taking place in nations like India, China, Brazil, and several African countries is driving up demand for modern security systems, including IP intercoms.
The need for IP intercom systems has increased as a result of the expanding demand for improved security measures in the residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. These systems include enhanced security features like visitor management, access control, and video surveillance. Thus, this factor is promoting their global adoption. For instance, 55% of respondents to Honeywell's Rethinking Buildings Post-COVID-19 Survey, which polled citizens of Germany and three other nations, said they were likely to invest in modernizing and enhancing their overall security measures. Furthermore, 74% of data center facility managers cited physical site security and access control as key concerns. This strong tendency to physically fortify the facility's security highlights the considerable potential for using IP intercom solutions in such settings.
In recent years, there has been a significant increase in global investment in building projects, driven by the growing demand for infrastructure expansion, urbanization, and economic growth. For instance, construction spending increased from US$ 9.7 trillion in 2022 to US$ 13.9 trillion in 2037, according to Oxford Economics, led by powerhouse construction markets in China, the US, and India. In Western Europe, the UK is expected to experience the fastest growth in construction activity. As a result, the increased building project investment will fuel global market growth.
The Upgradation of IoT and Smart Devices are Shaping the IP Intercom Market
Technology's ongoing development has prepared the way for smart offices and homes, where appliances, security systems, and other gadgets are linked together for increased convenience and efficiency. As a result, IP intercom systems are growing increasingly complex and have the ability to connect to other smart devices. Through a single platform, this integration enables customers to remotely control the systems, get alerts on their cellphones, and improve overall security.
Further driving this market's demand for integrated and cutting-edge security solutions are the adoption of smart home concepts and growing internet penetration. As a result, makers and distributors of IP intercom systems that are able to take advantage of these market potentials stand to benefit greatly.
For instance, DNAKE offers smart IP intercom systems for sizable apartment buildings in the Chinese city of Xindian. DNAKE intercom systems integrate with electronic door locks or gates to provide seamless communication.
Residential Segment Generated Major Sales of US$ 386.99 Million
In 2022, the residential market accounted for a sizable US$ 386.99 million in revenue, proving to be a key growth channel. This dominance can be due to the growing use of smart home technology and the rising security concerns among homeowners. As IP intercom systems provide cutting-edge capabilities like real-time video monitoring, remote access, and smartphone integration, residential consumers have been particularly drawn to them.
The segment will further witness strong growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% during the forecast period. In addition, industry experts forecast that the demand for this product will not decline anytime soon. The residential sector will continue to make a significant contribution to the expansion of the global market as residential communities around the world pursue increased security measures and technologically sophisticated home automation.
North America to Exceed at a Revenue of US$ 600 Million
In 2022, North America held a dominant position in the global IP intercom market, accounting for about US$ 423.36 million in sales due to its technological strength and strong adoption rates. In the upcoming years, the North American market is anticipated to grow at a strong CAGR of 6.4%. The North American is expected to exceed US$ 600 million in revenue by 2031, maintaining its position as the industry leader on a global scale.
Continued technical development, increased adoption of IoT and AI technologies, and a persistent focus on security in both the private and public sectors are anticipated to fuel this expansion.
An important aspect influencing the market for IP intercoms has been the increased penetration of smart homes and offices in the region. Nearly 42% of the world's smart homes were located in North America as of 2022, which, along with rising security concerns, increased the need for advanced security solutions like IP intercoms.
𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐅𝐮𝐥𝐥 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/ip-intercom-market
Due to the dominance of key industry players and the high level of residential and commercial demand, the U.S. contributed more than 70% of the North American market. On the other hand, although having a smaller market share than the U.S., Canada showed impressive growth as a result of its expanding technology infrastructure and growing adoption of smart homes.
Competitive Landscape
The market under study is heavily manufactured. The market under study is also luring sizable investments with an emphasis on R&D, fueling the industry's expansion in the area. Axis Communications, Barix, Legrand, Commend, TOA Corporation, and GAI-Tronics are prominent vendors in the global market.
List of Prominent Key Players
• Axis Communications
• Aiphone
• Barix
• Commend
• Legrand
• Comelit Group
• Panasonic
• Guangdong Anjubao
• Siedle
• TOA Corporation
• GAI-Tronics
• Other Prominent Players
Segmentation Outline
The global IP intercom market segmentation focuses on Type, Application, and Region.
By Type
• Visible
• Invisible
By Application
• Residential
• Commercial
• Educational Institutions
• Government
• Others
By Region
• North America
o The U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
• Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
o Rest of Western Europe
• Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
o Rest of Eastern Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o India
o Japan
o Australia & New Zealand
o South Korea
o ASEAN
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o South Africa
o UAE
o Rest of MEA
• South America
o Argentina
o Brazil
o Rest of South America
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭@- https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/ip-intercom-market
𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐀𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐭𝐞 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚:
Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company that has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in-depth, and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the globe.
They are able to make well-calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment-wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of the best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.
Aamir Beg
Astute Analytica
+1 888-429-6757
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn