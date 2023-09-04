Global Acrylic Rubber Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Growth Drivers, Trends, And Opportunities

Acrylic Rubber Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

The global acrylic rubber market size is expected to reach $2.02 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5%.” — The Business Research Company

As per TBRC's market forecast, the acrylic rubber market size is predicted to reach $2.02 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.5%.

The growth in the acrylic rubber market is due to increasing automobile production. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest acrylic rubber market share. Major players in the acrylic rubber market include DuPont de Nemours Inc., PAR Group Ltd., Ames Rubber Manufacturing Co. Inc., Apcotex Industries Ltd., Anabond Limited, Hanna Rubber Company.

Acrylic Rubber Market Segments

• By Type: Active Chlorine Acrylate Rubber, Carboxyl Type Acrylate Rubber, Dienes Acrylate Rubber, Epoxy Acrylate Rubber

• By Fabrication Process: Compression Molding, Transfer Molding, Injection Molding, Other Fabrication Process

• By Application: Textiles, Adhesives, Gaskets, Coating, Plastics, Other Applications

• By End Use: Automotive Industry, Chemical Industry, Electrical And Electronics, Oil And Gas, Aerospace, Manufacturing, Textile Industry, Marine Industry, Other End User

• By Geography: The global acrylic rubber market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, -Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Acrylic rubber is synthetic rubber containing acrylonitrile and has excellent resistance to hot oil and oxidation. Acrylic rubber is commonly used in applications where resistance to high temperatures, oil, and chemicals is required.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Acrylic Rubber Market Trends And Strategies

4. Acrylic Rubber Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

