VIPColor Debuts Its Latest VP500 and VP600 Series Color Label Printers in Europe
EINPresswire.com/ -- VIPColor Technologies is pleased to introduce its new line of desktop color label printers under the VP500 and VP600 series. The newly launched printers offer a range of benefits to small businesses, catering to their specific needs and providing them with a competitive edge in the market.
The VP500 series is ideal for first-time buyers of digital label printing solutions and those looking to upgrade from thermal printers. With its exceptional productivity and user-friendliness, the VP500 series offers six times greater efficiency than similar printers in a sub-EUR5,000 price range. This makes it a cost-effective solution for businesses looking to improve their label-printing capabilities
The VP500 series empowers businesses by enabling in-house label printing, allowing them to respond effectively to the dynamic demands of today's market. This allows complete control over the labeling process and mitigates supply chain disruptions. The ability to print labels in-house has proven beneficial for customers transitioning from a two-step label printing process to digital printing, contributing to streamlined production and increased efficiency.
The VP500 series offers flexibility in label size, supporting labels up to 8.5" wide. This versatility allows users to print large labels for items such as storage drums and shipping boxes, catering to different industries. The series provides rich-color, high-fidelity prints at 1600 x 1600 dpi, ensuring superior label quality for visually appealing and professional-looking labels. Finally, the VP550 boasts extra water-resistant ink ideal for labeling chilled products.
On the other hand, the VP600 series, comprising the VP610 and VP660 models, targets medium-sized companies that are scaling up their production or facing dynamic and spontaneous peak label demands. These models offer a supercharged print speed of up to 12 inches per second, providing the necessary momentum to handle increased label production. With a larger 250ml ink cartridge and a lower cost-per-print than earlier models, the VP600 series offers cost-effective solutions for businesses looking to optimize their label printing processes. Similarly, the VP660 comes with enhanced water-resistant ink.
Overall, the VP500 and VP600 series are set to significantly benefit their respective target markets. From cost-effectiveness and improved productivity to in-house label printing capabilities and versatility in label size, these printers provide businesses with the tools to enhance their operations, respond swiftly to market demands, and gain a competitive edge in their industries.
For the first look, please visit us at LabelExpo (11-14 September 2023) at Brussels Expo (Hall 8, Booth BA11) or register your interest here.
Lee Siew Kheen
Lee Siew Kheen
VIPColor VP500 and VP600 Series promotional video