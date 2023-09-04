Your chance to become a Young European Ambassador – apply now! 

If you are aged between 16 and 26 and from one of the six Eastern partner countries (Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, and Ukraine), the European Union or the United Kingdom*, applications are now open to join the ‘Young European Ambassadors’ initiative, before the deadline of 1 October.

The new call has been launched by the ‘EU NEIGHBOURS east’ programme, and is aimed at dynamic and enthusiastic young people, interested in EU affairs and their country’s partnership with the EU. You will need a good level of English, you should be keen to contribute to the development and prosperity of your community and country, and be ready to dedicate sufficient time to be part of civic engagement activities.

The successful candidates will engage in online and dialogue-driven activities, and represent the youth of their countries both domestically and abroad. They will exchange experiences, discuss matters of direct concern to young people, share best practices, and work together for a better future for their countries. Visit our special application page to find out more about the call and the YEAs initiative.

To apply for a Young European Ambassador position, applicants should complete the application form by Sunday, 1 October, 2023, midnight CET. Applicants are asked to express their motivation and to carry out a creative task to support their application.

Once the call for applications is closed, selected candidates will first be invited to an interview. Those who successfully pass the interview will then be invited to special sessions, and their profiles will be sent for further approval (to official stakeholders). The process from the date when the call for applications is closed until the final results takes approximately eight weeks.

Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, Ukrainian applicants can apply either from Ukraine or from wherever they are now living in the EU.

YEAs from Belarus are no longer active on the territory of Belarus, but young Belarusians living in the EU can join the network wherever they are now living in Europe.

The Young European Ambassadors (YEAs) initiative is a non-political, voluntary, vibrant communication network connecting and building bridges of friendship among young people from Armenia, Azerbaijan, Belarus, Georgia, the Republic of Moldova, Ukraine and the EU Member States and the United Kingdom. The aim of the network is to raise awareness about the EU’s cooperation with its Eastern partner countries, showcase the tangible results of this cooperation, contribute to policy dialogue on various topics, help increase civic activism and work together for a better future.

The YEAs initiative was created by the European Union in 2016 and has involved more than 1,700 young people from over 30 different countries to date.

