Horseware Ireland unveils brand new U.S. equestrian and pet product store

DUBLIN, LEINSTER, IRELAND, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Horseware Ireland, the world's leading brand of multi-award-winning equestrian and pet products, proudly announces the launch of its new U.S. online store, designed to improve the equestrian shopping experience for consumers throughout the country.

Horseware Ireland’s new e-commerce website will continue to bring the equine brand's unparalleled selection of high-quality products, including horse blankets, therapies, leather, and accessories, to the U.S. equestrian audience. New customer incentives and a dynamic personalized shopping experience will make it easier than ever before for US-based customers to find and purchase the items they need for their horses and pets.

Since its establishment in 1985, Horseware Ireland has earned a reputation for exceptional craftsmanship and a deep-rooted passion for horses, making it the go-to brand for equestrian enthusiasts worldwide.

Horseware Ireland's team of equestrian product experts continuously works to develop innovative solutions that cater to the needs of both horse and rider. The new website launch makes it even easier for consumers to access these unrivalled equine products from anywhere, at any time.

Horseware Ireland's commitment to quality extends beyond its products to every aspect of the new website. An easy-to-use, intuitive design will offer an effortless shopping experience for customers to browse products, read reviews, and get personalized product recommendations. In addition, to ensure every customer experience is seamless and enjoyable, the company’s dedicated customer support team is always available to assist shoppers with questions or concerns.

The launch of the new US site is more than just a business development for Horseware Ireland; it's a celebration of the brand's love for horses and the American equestrian community.

About Horseware Ireland:

Horseware Ireland is the world's leading brand of multi-award-winning equestrian and pet products, renowned for its high-quality blankets, therapies, leather, and accessories. With a deep-rooted love for horses, Horseware Ireland is committed to providing the equestrian community with innovative solutions designed to improve the lives of both horse and rider. For more information, please visit www.horseware.com/en-us.

