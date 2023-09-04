Global Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2023

The Business Research Company’s global market reports are now updated with the latest market sizing information for the year 2023 and forecasted to 2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the healthcare adhesive tapes market size is predicted to reach $49.61 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.7%.

The growth in the healthcare adhesive tapes market report is due to the increasing number of accidental cases due to heavy trafficking. North America region is expected to hold the largest healthcare adhesive tapes market share. Major players in the healthcare adhesive tapes market analysis include 3M, Cardinal Health Inc., Nitto Denko Corporation, Johnson & Johnson Services Inc., Paul Hartmann AG.

Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market Segments

• By Resin Type: Acrylic, Rubber, Silicone, Other Resin Types

• By Backing Material Type: Paper, Fabric, Plastic, Other Backing Material Types

• By Application: Surgery, Wound Dressing, Splints, Secure IV Line, Ostomy Seal, Hygiene, Bandages, Transdermal Patches, and Blister Protection, Diagnostic, Monitoring and Medical Devices, and Optical Care, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global healthcare adhesive tapes market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Healthcare adhesive tape refers to pressure-sensitive tape that sticks and stays in place with firm pressure. They can be made from various materials, but most are breathable for comfort and ease of use. The healthcare adhesive tapes are used to offer the holding of a bandage or other dressing onto a wound.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market Trends And Strategies

4. Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Healthcare Adhesive Tapes Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

