Global Sustainable Athleisure Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Sustainable Athleisure Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the sustainable athleisure market size is predicted to reach $125.22 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 7.4%.

The growth in the sustainable athleisure market industry is due to raising awareness of consumers toward their physical fitness. North America region is expected to hold the largest sustainable athleisure market share. Major players in the sustainable athleisure market report include Pact LLC, Adidas AG, PANGAEA, Patagonia Inc., Nike Inc., Vuori Inc., Athleta, Levi's.

Sustainable Athleisure Market Segments

• By Type: Premium, Mass

• By Gender: Women, Men

• By Distribution Channel: Offline, Online

• By Geography: The global sustainable athleisure market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Sustainable athleisure is a look that is stylish and appealing enough to wear for other occasions while remaining comfortable and appropriate for sports. It is made of bio-based and recyclable materials. Athleisure is a type of hybrid clothing that is typically worn during athletic activities as well as in other settings such as the workplace, school, or other casual or social occasions. Sustainable athleisure is made up of natural, renewable, recycled, biodegradable, and low-impact textiles to provide consumers with high-performance activewear while protecting both people and the planet.

The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Characteristics

3. Sustainable Athleisure Market Trends And Strategies

4. Sustainable Athleisure Market – Macro Economic Scenario

5. Market Size And Growth

……

27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles

28. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market

29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis

30. Appendix

