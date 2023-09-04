Global Bifold Doors Market Forecast 2023-2032 – Market Size, Drivers, Trends, And Competitors

Bifold Doors Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

The Business Research Company’s “Bifold Doors Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the bifold doors market size is predicted to reach $12.96 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 5.0%.

The growth in the bifold doors market report is due to the growth in the construction industry. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest bifold doors market share. Major players in the bifold doors market industry include Ply Gem Industries Inc., Nana Wall Systems Inc., AG Millworks, Pella Corporation, TWR Trade Frames Ltd., Andersen Corporation, The Folding Sliding Door Company.

Bifold Doors Market Segments

• By Type: French Doors, Sliding Pocket Doors, Sliding Patio Doors

• By Material: Wood, Metal, Glass, Vinyl, Fiberglass, Other Materials

• By Application: Interior Doors, Exterior Doors

• By End-User: Residential, Non-Residential

• By Geography: The global bifold doors market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Bifold doors are sliding doors that are constructed using a number of panels that fold in or out to open up space. Bi-fold doors are used to connect the establishment rooms to a shared outside area, such as the garden or the main entrance. These doors can also be used to divide space between rooms or within the same room.

