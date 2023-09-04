Derek van Dyk to Spearhead UK Operations at Cargo Stream

Derek van Dyk - Head of the UK at Cargo Stream

We will help traditional freight forwarders to become digital, bringing them into the modern age. Our platform provides different value proposition for different supply chain stakeholders.” — Derek van Dyk

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Cargo Stream, a leading innovator in the logistics management software industry, proudly announces the appointment of Derek van Dyk as the head of its UK operations. With an extensive track record of success in the field, Derek van Dyk is poised to leverage his expertise and leadership to drive Cargo Stream's expansion efforts in the United Kingdom.

Derek van Dyk joins Cargo Stream from his previous role as an integral member of the Flexport team. With a deep understanding of the complexities and challenges within the logistics sector and practical knowledge of digital forwarders operations, van Dyk brings a wealth of experience to his new role. His proven ability to develop strategic partnerships, drive operational excellence, and navigate trade dynamics aligns seamlessly with Cargo Stream's vision. Also Derek van Dyk work experience in UK‘s digital freight forwarder ZenCargo, had executive roles in more traditional logistics companies like DHL, DSV, Rohlig, XPand Logistics.

"I am thrilled to take on this new role and lead the UK operations of Cargo Stream," says van Dyk. "Cargo Stream's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions resonates deeply with me. We will help traditional freight forwarders to become digital, bringing them into the modern age. Our platform provides different value proposition for different supply chain stakeholders. My focus is on UK‘s freight forwarders that want to make their daily operations more profitable and efficient."

Cargo Stream's platform, known for its cutting-edge technology and data-driven insights, empowers businesses to optimize their supply chain operations, streamline processes, and maximize efficiency. Derek van Dyk's leadership promises to further elevate these offerings and strengthen Cargo Stream's presence in the UK market.

"We are delighted to welcome Derek to the Cargo Stream family," says Sarunas Belickas, COO and co-founder of Cargo Stream. "His leadership and industry knowledge will be instrumental in driving our strategic initiatives in the UK. We look forward to achieving new milestones and delivering even greater value to our clients under his guidance."

Derek van Dyk assumes his new role effective September 1st. 2023. This appointment underscores Cargo Stream's commitment to excellence and innovation within the logistics management sector. The entire team at Cargo Stream eagerly anticipates the positive impact that Derek van Dyk's leadership will have on the company's growth trajectory.

For media inquiries, please contact: Sarunas Belickas, sarunas@cargo.stream

About Cargo Stream:

Cargo Stream is a shared workspace that utilizes AI to streamline supply chain management for land transportation and maritime industries. It offers essential tools for efficient business operations.