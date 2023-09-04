High Chief Erwin Jager officially inaugurated by the king of Iselu Kingdom Nigeria
PORT LOUIS, MAURITIUS, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We take great pleasure in proclaiming that Mr. Erwin Alexander Jager has been officially inaugurated by the esteemed King of Iselu Kingdom, State of Nigeria, as the distinguished High Chief for Economic Development within Iselu Kingdom. Mr. Jager's esteemed title shall henceforth be recognized as Otunba Maiyegum of Iselu Kingdom.
In this capacity, High Chief Erwin Alexander Jager is entrusted with the authority to foster new business opportunities and business relations between Nigeria and other nations, specifically in the areas of the maritime industry, real estate Industry, the oil and gas industry, as well as philanthropic endeavors through his personal foundation.
High Chief Erwin Alexander Jager embarks on this vital role that will contribute to furthering economic prosperity and goodwill within Iselu Kingdom, Nigeria, and beyond.
