Submit Release
News Search

There were 227 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 474,140 in the last 365 days.

High Chief Erwin Jager officially inaugurated by the king of Iselu Kingdom Nigeria

Inauguration High Chief Erwin Alexander Jager Of Iselu Kingdom State of Nigeria 2023001.

Inauguration High Chief Erwin Alexander Jager Of Iselu Kingdom State of Nigeria 2023001.

Inauguration High Chief Erwin Alexander Jager Of Iselu Kingdom State of Nigeria.

Inauguration High Chief Erwin Alexander Jager Of Iselu Kingdom State of Nigeria

PORT LOUIS, MAURITIUS, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- We take great pleasure in proclaiming that Mr. Erwin Alexander Jager has been officially inaugurated by the esteemed King of Iselu Kingdom, State of Nigeria, as the distinguished High Chief for Economic Development within Iselu Kingdom. Mr. Jager's esteemed title shall henceforth be recognized as Otunba Maiyegum of Iselu Kingdom.

In this capacity, High Chief Erwin Alexander Jager is entrusted with the authority to foster new business opportunities and business relations between Nigeria and other nations, specifically in the areas of the maritime industry, real estate Industry, the oil and gas industry, as well as philanthropic endeavors through his personal foundation.

High Chief Erwin Alexander Jager embarks on this vital role that will contribute to furthering economic prosperity and goodwill within Iselu Kingdom, Nigeria, and beyond.

Media Desk
Wreckdock
+230 58485559
email us here

You just read:

High Chief Erwin Jager officially inaugurated by the king of Iselu Kingdom Nigeria

Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Environment, International Organizations, Politics, Shipping, Storage & Logistics, Travel & Tourism Industry, World & Regional ...


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more