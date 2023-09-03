Nationwide Biometric Voter Registration Commences 4th September 2023

Chief Electoral Officer

The Nationwide Biometric Voter Registration (VRC) commences on the 4th of September, 2023.

A total of 123 Biometric voter registration Teams have been deployed across the 50 constituencies ahead of the start of the registration period with notices inviting eligible voters to register.

The Chief Electoral Officer Mr. Jasper Highwood Anisi called on eligible registrants and those who wish to vote, in the coming 2024 National General (NGE) to look out for these registration teams in the constituency and to turn up at their respective Voter Registration Center (VRC) and register with the teams in their Constituency.

“Although Registration is not compulsory in the Solomon Islands, it is very important to get registered as it gives you the entitlement to vote in elections. You don’t register, you can’t vote, Mr. Anisi warned.

Mr Anisi reminds everyone about the registration eligibility criteria

“To register you must be 18 years old, a citizen of the Solomon Islands, and an ordinarily resident of the constituency you wish to register in”

“In addition to the above eligibility criteria the Electoral Act 2018 also provides for pre-registration of those who have and will be turning 17 years old during the time of registration”, Mr Anisi said.

He explained that the pre-registered 17-year-olds will remain on the provisional voter’s list until their 18th birthday before getting added automatically to the master voting list.

“This is only a voter registration update, hence only those who need to register new and as well as wanted to update their voter details can do so within the period 4th -29th September, 2023.

Civic and voter awareness teams are already in the field conducting in communities. Do look out for these

The Solomon Islands Electoral Commission calls on parents, guardians, and community leaders to assist those first-timers and people with disabilities who are eligible to get to the registration center to register.

Registration Teams are now in the constituencies. Check the movement plan that is also pinned up at your registration center to know when the team is coming to your center.

Register to vote. Voting in an election to elect the leader of this country is directly participating in the decision-making and legislative making of this country.

The voter Registration period is from 4th -29th September 2023.Count yourself In, register to vote!

For Election Happenings, follow SIEO’s Facebook @SIelectoralcommission page and website on www.siec.gov.sb Or for general inquiries, you can call the office hotline phone on 7222200 or landline 21198.

