World’s largest Pharmacist Oath Event - Canberra 12noon 4th September 2023
Thousands of pharmacists from across Australia will pause, and together take their Pharmacist Oath today at 12noon AEST.CANBERRA, ACT, AUSTRALIA, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Thousands of pharmacists from across Australia will pause, and together take their Pharmacist Oath today at 12noon AEST. The event will be live streamed https://capsaustralia.org.
The group have gathered in Canberra to petition against the governments 60-day double dispensing policy which was enforced on Friday 1st September 2023.
The Community and Pharmacy Support Group (CAPS) is continuing to push for concrete action from the government over its disastrous 60-day double dispensing scheme, despite vague promises by Health Minister Mark Butler to begin negotiations for the Eight Community Pharmacy Agreement and to have it finalised early next year.
The oath is:
As a pharmacist, I vow to serve humanity and to support my profession’s ideas and commitments.
I shall be guided in all dimensions of my life by the highest standards of human conduct.
I shall apply the full measure of my knowledge and abilities to supporting the health and well-being of all those I serve.
I shall always place the needs of all those I serve above my personal interests and considerations.
I shall tret all those I serve equally, fairly, and with respect., regardless of gender, race, ethnicity, religion, culture of political beliefs.
I shall protect the confidentiality of personal and health information entrusted to me.
I shall maintain my professional knowledge and competence throughout my career.
I shall support the advancement of knowledge and standards of practice in pharmacy.
I shall nurture the preparation of future members of my profession.
I shall use all opportunities to develop collaborative practice and with all healthcare professionals in my environment.
In taking this solemn oath / making this promise, I honour those who have supported my development as a pharmacist and commit myself never to act in a manner that is contrary to these vows.
Community pharmacists from across Australia are gathering in Canberra today, Monday, 4 September, to impress upon politicians of all persuasions that they are not satisfied with the promise to begin early negotiations on the eighth Agreement as being a solution to the 60-day double dispensing problem.
CAPS group comprises pharmacy owners, pharmacists, and pharmacy students. With a heritage dating back to the 1980's CAPS has formed to fight against the government's 60-day double dispensing policy.
The rally will occur in Canberra on the 4th of September 2023, at Federation Mall (Parliament House).
Media Contact:
Emil Demyane 0431 311 413
Independent Pharmacy Owner
Amanda Lacey 0418 448 570
amanda@popcom.com.au
POPCOM PR
Amanda Lacey
POPCOM
+ +61418448570
