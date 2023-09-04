CAPS bring the fight to Canberra
Community and pharmacy support group bring the fight to Canberra Monday 4th September 2023 11 am Federation Mall (Parliament House) Canberra ACTCANBERRA, ACT, AUSTRALIA, September 4, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Community and Pharmacy Support Group (CAPS) is continuing to push for concrete action from the government over its disastrous 60-day double dispensing scheme, despite vague promises by Health Minister Mark Butler to begin negotiations for the Eight Community Pharmacy Agreement and to have it finalised early next year.
Thousands of community pharmacists from across Australia are gathering in Canberra today, Monday, 4 September, to impress upon politicians of all persuasions that they are not satisfied with the promise to begin early negotiations on the eighth Agreement as being a solution to the 60-day double dispensing problem.
"The promise to start negotiations with no promise of consultation is an empty one," CAPS group spokesperson Christine Kelly said.
"To expect a complex agreement to be reached in a few months, two of which fall over the Christmas period, without guaranteeing consultation is nonsense.
"Since the 60-day double dispensing policy announcement in the May budget, community pharmacists have faced the prospect of substantial financial losses, as well as the anxiety of having to fight to save their pharmacies and fight for the health of their communities; it is not an exaggeration or a 'scare campaign' to say that this ill-conceived policy seriously impacts pharmacists across the country, and many will no longer be able to operate.
"This policy has been unnecessarily rushed. The impact will be loss of jobs, reduced operating hours and permanent closures. The government needs to work with us to find a solution that does not threaten the viability of our businesses.
"We are asking the government to consult with us, community pharmacists, to find a solution for cheaper medicines for all Australians. We will not stop until we are heard."
CAPS group comprises pharmacy owners, pharmacists, and pharmacy students. With a heritage dating back to the 1980's CAPS has formed to fight against the government's 60-day double dispensing policy.
The rally will occur in Canberra on the 4th of September 2023, at Federation Mall (Parliament House).
