LMU clarifies Government 300 nurse’s recruitment report.

The Solomon Islands Government is not looking to recruit 300 nurses to work in Australia under the age care services as reported in the local media this week.

The Labour Mobility Unit (LMU) within the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, however, clarified that the Ministry of Health and Medical Services has provided a list of 300 nurses who are eligible to be part of the age care sector recruitment drive.

75 people who are not nurses have been selected from the Work Ready Pool and they are to undergo training under the Australia-Pacific Training Coalition (APTC) to fill in 100 spots currently in demand under the sector.

The LMU had taken into consideration the number of nurses available through the list provided by MHMS and will look to select 25 nurses to fill up the remaining spots.

“Therefore, it is factually incorrect to say that the government is seeking 300 nurses to fill up jobs available in the aged care sector in Australia,” the LMU statement said.

The LMU reminds journalists to verify facts before publishing and to ensure that the right information is released for public consumption.

—MFAET PRESS RELEASE