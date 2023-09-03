Submit Release
New “Your Book Hound” YouTube Channel Offers Fun and Thoughtful Reviews of Popular Fiction

CLEVELAND, UNITED STATES, September 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- With a mission to explore the uncharted territories of literature, the Your Book Hound YouTube channel today announced its launch. The channel will share fun and thoughtful reviews of popular fiction, with a focus on mysteries, detective thrillers and crime stories.

Your Book Hound is about experiencing books and celebrating the joy of reading. Its insightful and witty reviews unearth hidden gems and dissect plot twists unlike any other channel.

“Let us be your literary guide dog, as we expose hidden gems just waiting to be discovered and 'howled over',” said the founder and creative director of Your Book Hound, Hugh Taylor. “Our reviews of fiction will entertain and intrigue, leaving you wanting to purchase the book as soon as the video ends. But don’t worry, You Book Hound will not give away surprises or the endings, so no spoiler alert is needed.”

Your Book Hound’s first review is “Dream Town” by best-selling author David Baldacci. The third book in Baldacci’s Archer series is set in 1953, and is about a tough World War II veteran and private investigator who gets caught up in a lethal web of intrigue in Hollywood’s ugly underbelly.

To subscribe to Your Book Hound today, visit www.youtube.com/@YourBookHound.

Full length book reviews can be found at https://yourbookhound.com/
