Luxora Prints Announces New and Innovative Women’s Clothing Brand
Fashion house empowers women around the globe to celebrate individuality with its fashion and beauty collectionsTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Luxora Prints today launched its new apparel and accessories website. The trendy online women's clothing boutique believes fashion can become a personal statement, with the philosophy of “Embrace Your Style and Empower Your Spirit.” Luxora Prints aims to be a transformative brand and encourages women to embrace its uniqueness, unyielding strength, self-love and acceptance.
Luxora Prints offers a number of beautiful, curated collections. The apparel is designed to be comfortable and wearable, helping women radiate self-assurance with every ensemble they choose. The stylish clothing and accessories were selected to make customers feel like the exceptional women they are. The print and design are important to the clothing line, as they contains messages and symbols that evoke a sense of empowerment and inspiration.
According to the CEO and founder of Luxora Prints, Lisa Agho, “Our new clothing boutique is your gateway to a world of timeless elegance, trendy designs and clothing that celebrates the unique beauty and inner strength of every woman.”
The brand encourages women to choose garments and accessories from its various collections, creating an incredible and unique personal style.
Luxora’s collections include:
• Rooted in Nature
• Bold Expressions
• EmpowerHER
• Stellar Elegance
• Wings of Empowerment
• Bloom with Confidence
• Symbolic Grace
With each purchase, Luxora Prints will contribute to the advancement of global women's rights, education and gender equality. It is dedicated to making a difference by being a positive example to girls and women.
Agho added, “Our company recently joined hands with the Global Fund for Women to help lift up their voices and quality of life. The partnership underscores our brand's resolve to be more than just a fashion entity. Luxora Prints wants to be a true catalyst for social transformation.”
For more information and to shop now, visit https://www.luxoraprints.com. The brand can also be followed on Instagram and Pinterest.
