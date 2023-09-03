Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks // Fugitive From Justice- New Jersey

 

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 23A2005158

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:      Corporal Adam Marchand                       

STATION:          St. Albans           

CONTACT#:  802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  9/1/23 at approximately 08:09 AM

INCIDENT LOCATION: Highgate

VIOLATION:  Wanted Person

 

ACCUSED:       John Delaney                                         

AGE:  24

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  unknown

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 9/1/23 at approximately 08:09 AM, Vermont State Police, St. Albans Barracks received notification from the U.S. Border Patrol that they had someone in custody with an extraditable warrant out of New Jersey.  Border Patrol had apprehended John Delaney, a citizen of the United Kingdom, in the town of Alburg after crossing into the United States illegally from Canada on the evening of August 31. 

 

Delaney had an active arrest warrant out of New Jersey, and faces numerous charges there, to include Theft by Deception.  He is accused of soliciting unnecessary construction work from the victim, inducing the victim to provide additional funds for the purpose of renting specialized equipment, then utilizing the funds to purchase expensive watches and jewelry.  At least $275,000 was collected from the victim.

 

Delaney was taken into custody by the Vermont State Police and charged as a Fugitive from Justice.  He was arraigned before a judge on 9/1 and held on $10,000 bail.  Delaney was transported to the Northwest Correctional Center in St. Albans.    Please refer further questions you may have regarding extradition and court proceedings to the Franklin County State’s Attorney office or the Franklin County Court.  Please refer any further questions regarding Delaney’s apprehension and immigration status to the U.S. Border Patrol, Swanton Station.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE:      9/1/23      

COURT:  Franklin

LODGED - LOCATION:      Northwest Correctional Center, St. Albans

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: Y

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

