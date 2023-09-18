Orange Mound Kickboxing Movie Connects Kenya, King, Kennedy, Family, Friendship, Faith, Finance, Food & Kenyan Tom Mboya

Elmore ask Kenya President Ruto & Kenya leaders to come to Black Orange Mound & invite Black America to Kenya for a “Formal State Reception” Elmore ask the Kenya leaders to enjoy eating Ugali Sukuma Wiki , Nyama Choma, to introduce Kenya foods & family to America

Films are the most influential art form, Elmore video "Birth of Kenya is part of the Civil Rights movement” is the story of Kenya. The Mboya story is a multi-billion dollar industry. Elmore wants to produce the Tom Mboya movie and asks the Kenya President for help.