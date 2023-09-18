Orange Mound Kickboxing Movie Connects Kenya, King, Kennedy, Family, Friendship, Faith, Finance, Food & Kenyan Tom Mboya
Elmore ask Kenya President Ruto & Kenya leaders to come to Black Orange Mound & invite Black America to Kenya for a “Formal State Reception” Elmore ask the Kenya leaders to enjoy eating Ugali Sukuma Wiki , Nyama Choma, to introduce Kenya foods & family to America
Films are the most influential art form, Elmore video "Birth of Kenya is part of the Civil Rights movement” is the story of Kenya. The Mboya story is a multi-billion dollar industry. Elmore wants to produce the Tom Mboya movie and asks the Kenya President for help.
Memphis 1st Independent Filmmaker Kickbox Champ Amp Elmore invites Kenya President William Ruto to Black Orange Mound hood to honor King, Kenya & Mboya legacy
August 28, 2023 marked the 60th Anniversary of the March on Washington where Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic "I have a dream speech" on August 23, 1963. Most youth grow up learning about the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. "I have a dream speech," however there is no person in the world who connects the March on Washington, Dr. King's speech and the country of Kenya more than Anthony "Amp" Elmore Sr. a Memphis born 5 time World Karate/Kickboxing Champion and Filmmaker.
Elmore via a formal letter to Kenya President Dr. William Ruto via the office of Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen Elmore is asking the Kenya President to personally Speak to "Black America" via coming to "Orange Mound" the 1st planned community in America built for Blacks by Blacks" whose history can be traced to two Black Churches founded in 1879. Elmore is requesting the Kenya nation to properly honor one of its founding fathers "Tom Mboya" via Kenya continuing the work and efforts of the late Tom Mboya and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Elmore explains that the spirit of Kenya's Tom Mboya and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is in the African/American community of "Orange Mound" whereas in August of 2016 (click on underlined to see video) Elmore with the support of Memphis Congressman Steve Cohen honored Mboya's 60th in Orange Mound in Memphis. Elmore notes that 2026 is Tom Mboya's 70th; whereas Elmore is asking Kenya President Dr. William Ruto to honor the legacies of Kenya's Tom Mboya and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. via supporting the efforts of Americans and Africans to build in Nairobi, Kenya the world largest African/American and African Education and Culture Center. The center will be called "The Tom Mboya/Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Education and Cultural Center."
Anthony "Amp" Elmore can confidently say that he is the most uniquely developed, dedicated and qualified person living whose life is committed to building relationships between Kenya, America and the African American community. In 1992 Elmore met with the late Kenya President Daniel Arap Moi who named Elmore an "African Ambassador." Click here to see a 2013 video of Elmore's vision and mission in Kenya.
On September 4, 2023 Kenya hosted Africa's 1st climate summit headed by Kenya President Dr. William Ruto. Kenya President Dr. William Ruto is perhaps one of the most progressive African leaders in the 21st Century whereas Elmore is asking President Ruto to support the "Safari Initiative." The Safari Initiative is a plan and the Blueprint to Educate and Enlighten People about the Cultural and Economic Importance of Africa. The word Safari is the most noted African word in the English language.
Safari is used as multiple acronyms, most noted as "Style African Family Application Renaissance Initiative." In regards to the "Family" the letter "F" is interchangeable to mean many things as Friendship, Fashions, Furnishings, Faith, Fun, Food, Finance. The Letter "R" also has many Applications as Reparation, Reform, Renew, Rehabilitate.
Just as the Kenya hosted "Africa's 1st Climate Summit" Elmore is asking that Kenya host in concert with Tom Mboya's 70th "The Kenya Safari Homecoming Celebration" whereas African/Americans for the 1st time in history are honored via an official State Reception.
The father of African American history Dr. Carter G. Woodson wrote "Those who have no record of what their forebears have accomplished lose the inspiration which comes from the teaching of biography and history." Elmore explains that the absolute most important history of African/Americans and Africans is the "Tom Mboya story and the Birth of Kenya and its relationship to African and African/American History and culture."
It was the African from then "British East Africa" named "Tom Mboya" who arrived in America on August 15, 1956 on his 26th birthday who not only inspired and uplifted Black America, Tom Mboya's influence changed the course of American history and culture.
The John F. Kennedy Library and Presidential Museum website reads: " a dynamic young leader from Kenya named Tom Mboya visited Senator John F. Kennedy. Mboya led a campaign of his own that would eventually bring hundreds of African students to America for higher education, including Barack Obama Sr., President Obama's father. Kennedy's decision to support the effort became an issue in the election and possibly a factor in his narrow victory."
The 1988 Anthony "Amp" Elmore Orange Mound Memphis produced film "The Contemporary Gladiator" played in Kenya in 1990. Elmore's film playing in Kenya was historic and life changing. Elmore's film playing in Kenya was not just a movie in Kenya but a "movement." Elmore realized that "I made it home" being among the 1st in generations of Africans leaving the continent of Africa and returning.
Elmore was struck in Kenya an infused with a mission to bring the family home. Thanks to Mboya Elmore has not just a Black story, but we have an American story whereas we can honor both "King and Kennedy" and both Blacks and Whites in Kenya via the building of the "Tom Mboya/Dr. Martin Luther King Education and Cultural Center" in Nairobi, Kenya.
Elmore explains that Kenya is the returning point whereas African/Americans, Americans and all people can find the birth of humanity. Elmore believes that Kenya President Dr. William Ruto has a high vision whereas the world can celebrate African/Americans coming home and honoring Tom Mboya, Dr. King an many others. Elmore is asking the Kenya President and Kenya leaders to come to Black Orange Mound in Memphis to ask Americans to donate money to build "The Tom Mboya/Dr. Martin Luther King Education and Cultural Center" and eat some "ugali sukuma wiki and nyama choma." That is the African Kenya equivalent of "Cornbread, Collard Greens and Grilled meat."
