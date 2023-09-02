09/1/23-LĀHAINĀ VISUAL ASSETS
September 1, 2023
LĀHAINĀ VISUAL ASSETS
To view video please click on photo
The resources below document U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), hazardous materials (HAZMAT) recovery teams working in the Lāhainā impact zone, as well as in the Kula fire area.
RESOURCES
(All images/video courtesy: DLNR)
HD video – Lāhainā EPA HAZMAT teams and transfer station (August 31, 2023):
(Interview transcription attached)
HD video – Kula EPA HAZMAT teams (August 23, 2023):
Photographs – Lāhainā EPA HAZMAT teams and transfer station (August 31, 2023):
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/9ahlse03an7mr1obhinpv/h?rlkey=xg0a3t2kgb6lrg5g9wg7y2ujp&dl=0
Photographs – Kula EPA HAZMAT teams (August 23, 2023):
https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/1mfresoamqu72jo5vsilv/h?rlkey=ujwo46imjcw60rxv1uh531lxi&dl=0
