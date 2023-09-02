Submit Release
09/1/23-LĀHAINĀ VISUAL ASSETS

JOSH GREEN, M.D.
GOVERNOR

DAWN CHANG
CHAIRPERSON

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

September 1, 2023

LĀHAINĀ VISUAL ASSETS 

To view video please click on photo

The resources below document U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), hazardous materials (HAZMAT) recovery teams working in the Lāhainā impact zone, as well as in the Kula fire area. 

# # # 

RESOURCES 

(All images/video courtesy: DLNR) 

HD video – Lāhainā EPA HAZMAT teams and transfer station (August 31, 2023): 

https://vimeo.com/860029225

(Interview transcription attached) 

HD video – Kula EPA HAZMAT teams (August 23, 2023): 

https://vimeo.com/857344888

 

Photographs – Lāhainā EPA HAZMAT teams and transfer station (August 31, 2023): 

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/9ahlse03an7mr1obhinpv/h?rlkey=xg0a3t2kgb6lrg5g9wg7y2ujp&dl=0

 

Photographs – Kula EPA HAZMAT teams (August 23, 2023): 

https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/1mfresoamqu72jo5vsilv/h?rlkey=ujwo46imjcw60rxv1uh531lxi&dl=0 

 

 

Media Contact: 

Dan Dennison
Communications Director
Hawai‘i Department of Land and Natural Resources
[email protected]

