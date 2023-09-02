Submit Release
Travel Advisory: Protests in Gilgit-Baltistan

American citizens should exercise heightened caution in Gilgit-Baltistan due to recent protests in Skardu and Diamer and the potential for additional demonstrations, road closures, and associated disruptions to local mobile and internet networks in the region. Even large gatherings intended to be peaceful may become violent with little or no warning.

The U.S. Embassy strongly encourages U.S. citizens to avoid large gatherings, monitor local media reports, and to remain vigilant of their surroundings at all times

Actions to Take:   

·         Avoid the areas of large public gatherings.

·         Exercise caution if unexpectedly in the vicinity of a large gathering and/or demonstration.

·         Review your personal security plans.

·         Monitor local media for updates.

·         Keep a low profile.

·         Carry identification and cooperate with police.

Assistance: 

U.S. Embassy Islamabad, Pakistan
+(92)(51) 201-4000
Contact: Islamabad or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.
https://pk.usembassy.gov

U.S. Consulate General, Karachi 
+(92)(21) 3527 5000
Contact: Karachi or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.

U.S. Consulate General, Lahore 
+(92) (42) 3603 4000
Contact: Lahore or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.

U.S. Consulate General, Peshawar 
+(92) (91) 526 8800
Contact: Peshawar or scan the QR code to access it from your phone.

State Department – Consular Affairs 
888-407-4747 or 202-501-4444

Pakistan Country Information

Enroll in Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) to receive security updates

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter

