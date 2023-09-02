Modern Pythian Games Honors Indian Women's Cricket Team (Visually Impaired) for Gold Medal Win at IBSA World Games 2023
Plan to Expand various formats of Cricket and football under Modern Pythian Games & Delhi Pythian Games Festival from December 19-21, 2023CENTRAL DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, September 3, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Pythian Council of Delhi and the Cricket Association for the Blind in India joined hands in a heartfelt celebration at Chelmsford Club, New Delhi, to honor the exceptional accomplishments of the Indian Women's Cricket Team (Visually Impaired) at the IBSA World Games 2023. This remarkable recognition shines a brilliant light on the extraordinary skills, unwavering determination, unwavering commitment, and remarkable courage exhibited by these athletes, underlining the notion that genuine sportsmanship transcends physical boundaries, regardless of their nature.
Mr. Bijender Goel, the visionary founder of the Modern Pythian Games, seized this moment to reveal ambitious plans aimed at expanding the scope of cricket for all. He announced the inclusion of various cricket formats such as 50-ball cricket, Tennis Ball cricket, and soft ball cricket into the charter of the International Pythian Council. Furthermore, the grand stage of the Pythian World Cup for such cricket is scheduled to grace Athens, reaffirming a steadfast commitment to making such cricket accessible to a broader audience.
Mr. Goel enthusiastically shared the overarching vision of the Modern Pythian Games, one that champions inclusivity and aspires to create a world where sports and activities are accessible to everyone, irrespective of their physical challenges. This vision will be realized through the Para Pythian Games, promoting adaptive sports, forging collaborative partnerships with like-minded organizations, and making substantial investments in programs aimed at nurturing young talent, particularly among individuals with physical challenges or visual impairments.
In an exciting development, Mr. Goel announced the launch of own News Network for Pythian Games activities and global Online Cultural Quiz Programs under the Modern Pythian Games banner. Additionally, the Pythian Council of Delhi is gearing up to host the 1st Pythian Festival of Arts, Cultures, and Sports, scheduled from December 19th to 21st, 2023, at Tyagraj Stadium in New Delhi.
Warmly welcoming Team India, Mr. Vishnu Kumar, IPS, President of the Pythian Council of Delhi, emphasized the tremendous significance of including cricket for physically challenged and visually impaired athletes within the charter of the International Pythian Council. He hailed this inclusion as a monumental milestone, a testament to the unwavering commitment to providing a global platform for talents across diverse fields encompassing arts, culture, and sports.
Mr. Mahantesh G., Lifetime Chairperson of the Cricket Association for the Blind in India (CABI), offered insight into the arduous journey undertaken to achieve this remarkable triumph. He called upon support from all quarters, highlighting the importance of collective efforts in furthering this noble cause.
Mr. Dalip Singh, former State Election Commissioner of Haryana, lauded the remarkable efforts of Team India and emphasized the central mission of the Modern Pythian Games, a mission rooted in breaking down barriers, challenging stereotypes, and forging a future where every individual is not merely welcomed but celebrated in the realm of sports. He underscored how this noble initiative revives the age-old tradition of the Pythian Games, tracing its roots back to 582 BC in Ancient Greece. This revival offers a resplendent platform that extends beyond the bounds of the Olympics, ensuring inclusivity and diversity in sports and the arts.
The gathering also witnessed the address of Mr. Vipin Gupta, CMD of Milk Product Farmer Fresh, along with Mr. TP Singh, Yogender Kapoor, Surender Bhandoria, Shailender Yadav, Dhiraj, and Ravi Dahiya, all of whom expressed their support and enthusiasm for the cause championed by the Modern Pythian Games and CABI.
This celebration marked a historic moment, not only honoring the achievements of Team India but also affirming the commitment to creating a more inclusive, diverse, and welcoming world for all in the realm of sports and beyond.
