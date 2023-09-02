Manchin Statement on Labor Day

September 01, 2023

Charleston, WV – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) today released the following statement in honor of Labor Day.

“On Labor Day, we recognize the grit and resilience of the men and women who tirelessly fought to make America the best country in the world and who continue to keep our state and nation running. The greatest strength of our economy is our workforce, and I am committed to ensuring our workforce has safe conditions, good wages and opportunities to create a strong future right here in the Mountain State.

“Gayle and I encourage each of you this holiday weekend to thank the hardworking West Virginians who work every day to keep the lights on, educate our children, improve our economy and keep our communities safe and healthy. May God bless our workers, and may God bless the great state of West Virginia.”