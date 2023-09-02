Submit Release
News Search

There were 973 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 475,262 in the last 365 days.

Manchin Statement on Labor Day

September 01, 2023

Charleston, WV – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) today released the following statement in honor of Labor Day.

“On Labor Day, we recognize the grit and resilience of the men and women who tirelessly fought to make America the best country in the world and who continue to keep our state and nation running. The greatest strength of our economy is our workforce, and I am committed to ensuring our workforce has safe conditions, good wages and opportunities to create a strong future right here in the Mountain State.

“Gayle and I encourage each of you this holiday weekend to thank the hardworking West Virginians who work every day to keep the lights on, educate our children, improve our economy and keep our communities safe and healthy. May God bless our workers, and may God bless the great state of West Virginia.”

Previous Article

You just read:

Manchin Statement on Labor Day

Distribution channels: U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more