Manchin Announces $1.3 Million for Brownfields Clean Up Across West Virginia

September 01, 2023

Charleston, WV – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee and Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, announced $1,329,795 from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Brownfields Program for the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection and the city of Huntington. The funding is made possible in part through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and will support assessing and remediating contaminated brownfields sites back into productive use.

“Addressing and restoring brownfields sites across West Virginia is vital to strengthening our communities and boosting economic development,” Senator Manchin said. “Our Bipartisan Infrastructure Law continues to deliver important investments for West Virginia, and I am pleased the EPA is investing more than $1.3 million in cleaning up brownfields sites in Huntington and throughout the state. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to ensure every West Virginian across the Mountain State has a healthy, safe environment to call home.”

Individual awards listed below:

$829,795 – West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection

$500,000 – City of Huntington

To learn more about the EPA Brownfields Program, click here.