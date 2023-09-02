Grants at a Glance: Manchin Announces $71.6 Million for West Virginia in August 2023
Charleston, WV – This past August, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $71,685,582 in federal funding for the state of West Virginia. The awards will support a wide variety of West Virginia priorities, including substance use disorder treatment services, public safety initiatives, innovative research projects and more.
“As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I work every day to ensure West Virginia is receiving our fair share of federal resources,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m proud to announce more than $71.6 million this past August for a range of important projects across our great state, from vital healthcare services to pipeline safety programs and rural economic development opportunities. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these awards for decades to come, and I will continue to reach across the aisle and work with my bipartisan colleagues to deliver for the Mountain State.”
Funding totals from federal agencies listed below:
$24,912,777 – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)
HHS funding will support a wide variety of West Virginia priorities, including substance use disorder treatment services, critical medical research projects and maternal healthcare services.
$14,985,642 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)
USDA funding will support a variety of local businesses and community initiatives across West Virginia, including purchasing new mining equipment in Hico and new stave production equipment in Calvin, extending water service in southern West Virginia and renovating residential and commercial buildings throughout the state.
$8,714,918 – U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ)
DOJ funding will support programs that promote public safety and strengthen criminal justice throughout West Virginia.
$7,075,293 – National Science Foundation (NSF)
NSF funding will support a variety of innovative research projects through West Virginia higher education institutions.
$6,192,929 – U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
DHS funding will support West Virginia fire departments and additional emergency services organizations.
$1,064,397 – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
EPA funding will support water quality restoration projects in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, statewide efforts to minimize and manage hazardous waste production and a program through West Virginia University to assist businesses with pollution reduction practices.
$657,910 – U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)
HUD funding will support expanding access to quality, affordable housing for all West Virginians.
$545,522 – U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT)
DOT funding will support pipeline safety programs in West Virginia.
$400,000 – U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)
DOE funding will support a research project at West Virginia University to investigate green methanol production.
$387,194 – U.S. Department of Commerce
Department of Commerce funding will support two physics research projects at West Virginia University.
$6,749,000 – Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) Requests
The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provides an opportunity for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible.
- $2,500,000 from the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) for West Virginia University to purchase a focused ion-beam scanning electron microscope for research in standards development and materials optimization in energy systems, manufacturing, and fundamental neuroscience and life science studies.
- $1,500,000 from DOJ for Marshall University to establish a Forensic Genetic Genealogy and Mitochondrial DNA Testing and Research Unit to expand the University’s forensic DNA services.
- $950,000 from DOJ for the city of Elkins to support law enforcement technology upgrades.
- $892,000 from DOJ for Mountain State Educational Services Cooperative to provide emotional intelligence training for police departments across the state.
- $300,000 from DOJ for the Mercer County Commission to support purchasing six new police cruisers and equipment for the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department.
- $206,000 from the Small Business Administration (SBA) to help Generation West Virginia (GWV) restart its fellowship program and retain the next generation of business leaders in West Virginia.
- $200,000 from DOJ for the town of Clendenin to support purchasing equipment and hiring additional personnel for the town of Clendenin Police Department.
- $81,000 from DOJ for the West Virginia Department of Agriculture to hire a criminal justice staffer to conduct regulatory enforcement actions across the state.
- $66,000 from DOJ for the city of Mannington to install police cameras throughout the city.
- $54,000 from DOJ for the Region 4 Planning and Development Council to support purchasing an emergency services vehicle for the Snowshoe Resort Community District’s Ranger Department.