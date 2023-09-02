Grants at a Glance: Manchin Announces $71.6 Million for West Virginia in August 2023

September 01, 2023

Charleston, WV – This past August, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced $71,685,582 in federal funding for the state of West Virginia. The awards will support a wide variety of West Virginia priorities, including substance use disorder treatment services, public safety initiatives, innovative research projects and more.

“As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I work every day to ensure West Virginia is receiving our fair share of federal resources,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m proud to announce more than $71.6 million this past August for a range of important projects across our great state, from vital healthcare services to pipeline safety programs and rural economic development opportunities. I look forward to seeing the positive impacts of these awards for decades to come, and I will continue to reach across the aisle and work with my bipartisan colleagues to deliver for the Mountain State.”

Funding totals from federal agencies listed below:

$24,912,777 – U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS)

HHS funding will support a wide variety of West Virginia priorities, including substance use disorder treatment services, critical medical research projects and maternal healthcare services.

$14,985,642 – U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA)

USDA funding will support a variety of local businesses and community initiatives across West Virginia, including purchasing new mining equipment in Hico and new stave production equipment in Calvin, extending water service in southern West Virginia and renovating residential and commercial buildings throughout the state.

$8,714,918 – U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ)

DOJ funding will support programs that promote public safety and strengthen criminal justice throughout West Virginia.

$7,075,293 – National Science Foundation (NSF)

NSF funding will support a variety of innovative research projects through West Virginia higher education institutions.

$6,192,929 – U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS)

DHS funding will support West Virginia fire departments and additional emergency services organizations.

$1,064,397 – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)

EPA funding will support water quality restoration projects in the Chesapeake Bay watershed, statewide efforts to minimize and manage hazardous waste production and a program through West Virginia University to assist businesses with pollution reduction practices.

$657,910 – U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD)

HUD funding will support expanding access to quality, affordable housing for all West Virginians.

$545,522 – U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT)

DOT funding will support pipeline safety programs in West Virginia.

$400,000 – U.S. Department of Energy (DOE)

DOE funding will support a research project at West Virginia University to investigate green methanol production.

$387,194 – U.S. Department of Commerce

Department of Commerce funding will support two physics research projects at West Virginia University.

$6,749,000 – Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) Requests

The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provides an opportunity for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible.